This Northern Ireland national team TV Schedule has every game for the Green and White Army.

The Irish Football Association organized the national team that represented the entire island of Ireland from 1882 until 1950. In 1921, the jurisdiction of the IFA was restricted to Northern Ireland, after the Republic of Ireland split from the UK, though the team still represented the whole of Ireland (and an Irish Free State team was also playing).

In 1950, the modern setup and naming conventions of the Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland teams began.

Northern Ireland has played in three World Cups, most recently in 1986. Until Trinidad & Tobago’s appearance in 2006, Northern Ireland held the record of the smallest nation to qualify for a World Cup Finals tournament.

In their first, and so far only, appearance at Euros in 2016, Northern Ireland reached the round of 16.

Manchester United legend and one of the best players ever (and late-70s NASL standout) George Best played for Northern Ireland from 1964-77. However, he was unable to help them qualify for any major tournaments during his time with the team.

Northern Ireland TV schedule and streaming links

First game (as Northern Ireland): October 7, 1950 (Loss vs England in Belfast)

Manager: Michael O’Neill

Best World Cup finish: 8th (1958)

Best European Championship Finish: 16th (2016)

Where can I watch the Northern Ireland match?

The European Championship (Euros) and its qualifying matches are on FOX networks through 2028. Look for games on FOX, FS1, and FS2.

However, Fubo has certain exclusive games as a part of that rights deal, including some Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League matches.

Univision & TUDN show UEFA games in Spanish, with non-televised matches streaming on ViX.

FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock will again have World Cup games in 2026, so that’s where to look should Northern Ireland qualify.

