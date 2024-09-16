CBS has turned the UEFA Champions League into one of the most entertaining leagues, and much of that is thanks to its studio work. With a talented panel of analysts led by host Kate Abdo, UEFA Champions League Today has become one of the best soccer coverage shows in the United States. Now entering its fifth full season broadcasting the Champions League, CBS is showing off its now-famous London studios.

IMG Studios in London are the home of all CBS Champions League studio shows. It makes it easier for Abdo, Henry, Carragher and Richards to meet together, as many of them work for other broadcasters covering domestic competitions. The studio has not changed, but a new video from CBS gives fans a glimpse into how it is all put together. The studio may look simple and glamorous on TV. However, the brief clip shows that it takes a hard-working group to assemble the area.

That includes the desk that seats Abdo, Henry, Carragher and Richards with a massive screen behind them. Additionally, the seating area, often used for branded content in the studio shows, needs to be put together in its entirety. Despite all the work, the studio is ready to go for programs starting Tuesday, Sep. 17.

CBS studio to be busy during new Champions League format

In the 2024/25 season, the UEFA Champions League is ditching the group stage. Instead, there will be a 36-team league phase. That means more teams and more games in the competition this season. To commemorate the start of the new look, UEFA set an opening week of matches that includes games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It will be a first for the CBS talent, which has only worked on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Yet, that is not stopping the American channel from also making the first week into a special occasion.

Although the crew is not traveling to any of the grounds for games as it has in the past, CBS will have four pitchside reporters on standby throughout the campaign. Fans can also watch the Golazo Show during the many games happening at the same time. This whiparound show is available on Paramount+, and it bounces between games to show the most exciting moments.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Studio coverage of the games is available for an hour before the 3 p.m. ET kickoff window. Then, the crew wraps up the action each day with an hour of postgame talk starting at 5 p.m. ET. Those studio shows are not exclusive to Paramount+. Fans can watch the entertaining cast on the CBS Sports Network. In between pregame and postgame coverage, the CBS Sports Network will have live coverage of one game each day at 3 p.m. in the opening week. On Tuesday, that is Sporting against Lille. Then, Club Brugge-Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig-Atletico Madrid are available on the cable TV network on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. They are also simulcast on Paramount+.

For the remainder of the season, games will return to being on Tuesday and Wednesday, as they have been for many years.

PHOTO: IMAGO