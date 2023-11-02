Fans of Liga MX can continue to watch one of its biggest clubs on one of the biggest names in Spanish TV in the US. Telemundo has renewed it’s rights agreement with Chivas de Guadalajara, remaining the exclusive home of Chivas home matches, as well as select friendlies.

The exact terms of the new multi-year deal have not been disclosed. However Liga MX home games for Chivas will continue to be televised on Telemundo and Universo, and steamed on Peacock, for the near future. The previous agreement between the club and Telemundo dates back to 2020.

Telemundo Chivas deal includes English and Spanish coverage

Notably, the announcement includes optional English coverage of home matches on Telemundo’s TV and digital platforms.

In addition, live coverage of Chivas Femenil women’s games and youth teams are also included in the new agreement. Original content, series and specials will also compliment the live match coverage. Audio coverage of matches is featured on SiriusXM.

The Chivas-Telemundo is a part of the tapestry that makes up Liga MX coverage in the US. Univision, TUDN, UniMás, ViX, and FOX Sports also each air select games from the league.

Watch Chivas on Telemundo with Fubo

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Coverage will be led by the iconic Andres Cantor on play-by-play alongside Manuel Sol. Further, Miguel Gurwitz will host the pre- and post-game Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra programming.

Chivas a big draw on TV

Back in May, the game between Chivas and Tigres was the most-watched Chivas game in Telemundo history. 3.3 million viewers tuned in across all platforms. In addition, total audiences for Chivas matches are up 40% for the network this year compared to 2022.

Amaury Vergara, Chivas president, noted “We are thrilled about this new era between Chivas and Telemundo. We are confident that it’s the ideal option to provide the best experience for our fans all around the U.S. and want to continue building and developing the great upcoming initiatives and joint projects that we are excited about.”

Telemundo’s executive VP of sports Eli Velazquez added “We are proud to announce our partnership with Chivas and to continue serving as the exclusive home of one of Mexico’s most popular teams and look forward to growing the club’s fandom in the U.S. by building upon our collaborative successes of the past few years.”

Chivas current sit in fourth place in the Liga MX Apertura. They’ll clash with Cruz Azul on Saturday, November 4 (11PM on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock).

Photo: Imago