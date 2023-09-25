Telemundo is joining CBS by sending full studio coverage to DRV PNK Stadium to cover the US Open Cup Final. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are taking on the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Inter Miami is seeking its second trophy of the campaign having already won the Leagues Cup. The Houston Dynamo is in search of its first trophy since winning the Open Cup in 2018.

As the Spanish-language rights holder for the US Open Cup, Telemundo is pouncing on the opportunity to broadcast Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in another final. The game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

The on-site crew begins its US Open Cup coverage 30 minutes before kickoff. At 8 p.m. ET, Miguel Gurwitz and Ana Jurka lead the broadcast. During the 30-minute broadcast, the Telemundo crew will have analysis, interviews and other captivating stories. Fans will be all set for a major final in American soccer. The same crew will be covering the postgame celebrations and reaction to the game immediately after the final whistle. Postgame coverage is only available on Universo and Peacock, not Telemundo.

Telemundo is using its award-winning commentary trio of Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol and Maxi Rodriguez to call the match. The group will join the on-site studio coverage at times during the buildup to the match.

Telemundo hopes for Messi performance in US Open Cup coverage

Telemundo, much like Apple’s MLS Season Pass, has been a massive beneficiary of Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami. The US Open Cup semifinal against Cincinnati helped Telemundo shoot up the viewership standings. Telemundo, Universo and Peacock pulled in a total audience delivery of over 1.1 million. It was the No. 1 ranked program for audiences aged 18 to 34. That was regardless of language.

However, that audience could be contingent on Messi’s appearance in the game. If tickets are any indication, demand drops heavily when Messi is left off the matchday squad. His status for the game against Houston is uncertain.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire