Apple’s coverage of Major League Soccer season has been going strong all year, but this year it seems to be picking up steam as more people pay attention.

The news that Lionel Messi would be joining Inter Miami has captivated the whole globe, yet we’re just a third of the way through the season, with clubs still fighting to make the playoffs in October.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that the highly anticipated MLS All-Stars vs Arsenal match is scheduled for July 20, 2023.

This exciting event presents an excellent opportunity to get acquainted with the league and experience its unique offerings. With such an intriguing matchup on the horizon, there has never been a better time to explore and discover what the MLS has to offer.

What can Premier League learn from Apple TV?

That’s why TV commentator and former Major League Soccer player Taylor Twellman thinks there’s a lot the Premier League can take away from MLS.

“You claim to be, rightfully so, the biggest league in the world, but your fans, at some point, are going to be exhausted trying to find it. I cannot believe the Premier League fan in England cannot watch every game when Bradley and I can watch any game we want. That is unfathomable to me in this day and age – in 2023”, he told T3.

Should fans of other soccer leagues invest in MLS season pass?

You can watch every MLS game live on Apple and other devices via the Apple TV app. Moreover, the MLS Season Pass now has multiscreen functionality. You can watch up to four matches simultaneously and switch between their audio feeds.

The MLS Season Pass is seen as a pioneer in sports coverage, attracting attention to the ‘fastest growing soccer league in the world’ and shaping the future of sports broadcasting.

“I think every league in America over the last four or five months has seen MLS Season Pass on Apple and gone ‘wait a minute’. The NBA is the biggest rights deal coming up right now, and they are an international league. And you guys know this, as much as the Premier League is, the NBA is there. There’s no way the NBA looks at this and doesn’t go, ‘Holy crap, this is insane. We can have one media partner, we can literally have everything there.’

“If you’re an MLS fan, you don’t have to go anywhere anymore. And that’s why I think everyone around North America thinks that this thing is different”, Twellman added.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire