Netflix has announced a new docuseries surrounding the United States women’s national team. The streaming service revealed on Monday that Netflix cameras will follow the USWNT throughout the upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup. Footage from the filming will then be made into the future series.

“The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the U.S. women’s national team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history,” Netflix stated in its press release about the series.

“Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.”

Series execs previously worked on popular docs

The multi-episode series is set to be directed by TIME Studios executive Rebecca Gitlitz. Gitlitz is a two-time Emmy winner that has previously worked on Kid of the Year and When Truth Isn’t Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story. Conor Schell leads a packed list of executive producers that will work on the upcoming project. Schell helped create successful works such as The Last Dance and OJ: Made in America.

Star duo Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will feature heavily in the Netflix docuseries. Morgan is leading the USWNT at the upcoming tournament. Rapinoe, on the other hand, recently announced that this would be her final World Cup. Alyssa Thompson, Sofia Huerta, Kristie Mewis, and Lynn Williams have all also agreed to take part in the show. Other players will be featured in the series as well.

Netflix on hand as USWNT begins World Cup defense on Friday

Filming has already begun in New Zealand as the Americans prepare for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The USWNT start their tournament with a group stage match against Vietnam on July 21 at 9 in the evening. Then, the USWNT finishes Group E with fixtures against the Netherlands and Portugal.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus