The United States women’s national team has officially revealed their captains ahead of the upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski was forced to name a new leader of the group after an injury to Becky Sauerbrunn. The veteran defender will miss the tournament in Australia and New Zealand due to a foot injury.

Both players have captained the team before

Andonovski has now named Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan as co-captains of the USWNT. However, Horan will wear the arm band when both players are on the pitch together. Horan has previously captained the side nine times in her international career.

The midfielder first donned the arm band during her 100th cap for the team back in 2021. Horan now has 128 total appearances for the Stars and Stripes.

Morgan has also been a mainstay in the team as well. The legendary forward has racked up over 200 appearances for the USWNT, captaining the team 22 total times. Morgan has scored an impressive 121 goals as an international player. This currently ranks fifth all-time in USWNT history.

Andonovski cites experience as key factor for duo

“We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those, Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games, and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels,” Andonovski stated in a press release on Friday.

“They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup.”

The Stars and Stripes are set to begin their 2023 Women’s World Cup on Saturday, July 22nd against Vietnam. Along with the Southeast Asian country, the USWNT is placed in Group E alongside the Netherlands and Portugal. The Americans are the most successful women’s team of all-time during World Cup play.

