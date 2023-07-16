Apple and Major League Soccer have unveiled their coverage plans for the 2023 Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass. These detailed plans include enhanced productions specifically for Inter Miami matches, as well as live coverage of significant events such as Lionel Messi’s unveiling at DRV PNK Stadium and a major training session with the club.

Lionel Messi’s much-awaited debut is anticipated to take place on Friday, July 21, as Inter Miami host Cruz Azul, a Liga MX club, to inaugurate the Leagues Cup. This unique month-long tournament, sanctioned by CONCACAF, involves a total of 47 participating clubs, with 18 from Liga MX and 29 from MLS.

What does MLS Season Pass offer for 2023 Leagues Cup?

The tournament follows a World Cup-style format and determines the three highest-ranking teams that will qualify for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Live broadcasts of all 77 matches are available in English, Spanish, and French for matches involving Canadian clubs beginning on July 21 and continuing until the Leagues Cup Final on August 19.

Pre- and post-match presentations, club-produced match previews, and other features will spotlight the tournament’s best talents and numerous historic events from MLS and LIGA MX teams. Apple’s tvOS software for smart TVs, streaming devices, Apple products, set-top boxes, gaming consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com all provide access to MLS Season Pass, making it accessible to users in over 100 countries and territories.

Lionel Messi’s arrival important for Leagues Cup

For Inter Miami games in Leagues Cup, MLS will debut new technology to enhance the coverage.

MLS Season Pass will feature an enhanced production for Inter Miami CF’s matches during Leagues Cup, including 18 cameras, Steadicam, four super slow-motion cameras, Skycam, a drone, sideline reporters in Spanish and English, a dedicated one-hour pregame show on site with features, interviews and expert analysis, and a postgame show to wrap things up.

Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman will call the Leagues Cup Inter Miami matches against Cruz Azul (July 21) and Atlanta United (July 25) in English, with Katie Witham reporting from the sideline. Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart, and Carlos Hermosillo will cover in Spanish with Gonzalez handling sideline duties. Cherchi will lead the Spanish pregame show and will be joined by Valeri and Biscayart. Kyle will host in English alongside Maurice Edu and Twellman.

Insight from MLS executive

Executive Vice President of Media for MLS, Seth Bacon remarked: “This is a monumental moment and an unprecedented opportunity to showcase the rivalries, the talent, and the strength of soccer in North America to a global audience.

“With the arrival of the greatest soccer player of all-time, the storied history of Liga MX, and the natural rivalries that exist with MLS, this promises to be a tournament filled with drama and excitement. We have assembled a great team of announcers to tell the stories and deliver all the action in three languages to soccer fans worldwide on MLS Season Pass.”

Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire