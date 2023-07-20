Lionel Messi is still available on TV, so do not worry if you are already priced out of tickets to see him in person. His move to Inter Miami not only shot up the popularity of the MLS club, but it made it near impossible to get hands on tickets. For reference, ticket prices soared over 1,000% as a direct result of Messi’s introduction.

So, if you are among the group that is unable to get tickets to see Messi play in MLS, you can still watch him on TV. The great thing is that all of his games with Inter Miami are available in one spot: MLS Season Pass.

MLS Season Pass has live broadcasts of every Major League Soccer game. That includes English- and Spanish-language broadcasts. Plus, you do not need an Apple device to watch these games. Even though MLS Season Pass goes through Apple TV, you can download the Apple TV app on the majority of devices. If you have an Android device, you can watch through a browser (or Roku or Amazon Fire TV, etc).

Messi still available on TV if tickets are gone

Signing up to watch Lionel Messi on TV is straightforward, too. All you have to do is follow these steps:

Go ahead and activate the link for MLS Season Pass Sign in or create an account. You do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+. Register with payment information. Watch Major League Soccer.

The base fee for MLS Season Pass is $14.99 per month. Then, there is an annual option for the entire season for $99. Note that the season does end in around five months, so MLS is offering a mid-season special for $49.99 for the rest of the year.

If you are already a subscriber to Apple TV+, you still need to pay extra for MLS Season Pass. That being said, the monthly option for Apple TV+ subscribers is $12.99 per month.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PRiME Media Images