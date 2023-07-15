Every MLS game is available live and on-demand on MLS Season Pass. Not only that, but it’ll be this way for 2023 through 2032. Therefore, it’s comforting to know that Apple and MLS’ partnership gives you one place to go to see every game. But where can you watch MLS games on replay? Read below to find out how.

Replays of games are available in both English- and Spanish-language. And for the Canadian teams, French-language live and on-demand games are available too.

The good news is that full 90-minute replays are available. And even better news is that MLS Season Pass is including game recaps too, which features highlights. You’ll get to choose between each of the two options (see screenshot).

How to find full-game replays of games in MLS Season Pass

Go to Apple TV app Select MLS Season Pass Find the game you want to watch on replay Click the ‘Go to Game’ button Scroll down to the bottom of the page until you get to ‘How to Watch’ Press and hold the ‘MLS Season Pass’ button under ‘How to watch’ to see the different versions available, including the full 90 minutes

MLS Season Pass offers different options for replays such as a 7-minute recap, the full 90 minutes, as well as a full 90 minutes in Spanish-language.

First, it’s important to mention that even if you miss the beginning of a game, you can join a MLS game in progress on MLS Season Pass. For instance, once you click on the game, it’ll prompt you to “Watch Live” or “Watch from Start.” See screenshot below for an example.

For many MLS fans, that’s a game changer. You no longer have to wait until the game is over to watch the match.

Second, if you do miss the game entirely, you can watch on demand. Replays are available within the team section on MLS Season Pass.

Within MLS Season Pass, you can add games you want to watch by clicking on “Add to Up Next” button. This way, when you log in to MLS Season Pass through Apple TV, it’s easier to find the games you want to watch.

If you have an Apple device, you can also opt into receiving a notification on iPhone and iPad whenever your favorite club’s match is about to start. To learn more about this feature, visit Apple’s website.