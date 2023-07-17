Lionel Messi makes his debut for Inter Miami on July 21. And the surefire way to see every game is with MLS Season Pass from Apple. The league’s exclusive streaming platform is the only way to see each and every regular season, playoff, and Leagues Cup game.

MLS Season Pass also includes both English- and Spanish-language broadcasts for every game.

While MLS does still have a small number of select games on standard linear TV – and surely they’ll do everything possible to get as much Messi as possible on FOX – MLS Season Pass is essential to follow American pro soccer’s biggest attraction.

Watch Messi with MLS Season Pass

To get MLS Season Pass, here are the steps you need to follow.

Go ahead and activate the link for MLS Season Pass Sign in or create an account. You do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+. Register with payment information. Watch Major League Soccer.

And that’s all there is to it. You can now watch MLS live from any device that has the Apple TV app and watch with MLS Season Pass. Android users can also get MLS Season Pass.

MLS Season Pass through Apple has four different pricing options. Standard pricing is $14.99 per month. An annual plan that covers you for an entire season for $99. A midseason discount is currently available so you can watch the rest of the 2023 games for $49.99.

While you do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+ to watch MLS Season Pass, if you are a subscriber, you can get a discount.

Apple TV+ subscribers can get MLS Season Pass for $12.99 per month, with an annual option for Apple TV+ subscribers for $79.

Season ticket holders for any MLS team get one free MLS Season Pass subscription per account.

