One of the best things about MLS Season Pass is that it is available overseas. Moreover, you can watch MLS Season Pass in almost any country. Of course, there are major countries that do not fit this worldwide deal. For example, Russia, China, Uruguay and Croatia are among the countries where you cannot subscribe to MLS Season Pass.

Regardless, this does leave the likes of Mexico, England, France, Japan and more with the option of streaming Major League Soccer on MLS Season Pass. The same goes for Argentina, which may have a little more incentive to watch Major League Soccer given the arrival of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami. New fans in Argentina looking to watch the World Cup winner can certainly use MLS Season Pass.

Yet, pricing may not be the same across the board when looking at the monthly subscription for MLS Season Pass. In the United States, the base monthly fee is $14.99. There are certainly annual options, discounts if you subscribe to Apple TV+ and a handful of ways to get the service for free. However, when comparing to other prices from around the world, the base monthly fee is the most balanced.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

Starting in Canada, MLS Season Pass is ever so slightly more expensive. The monthly fee for Canadian subscribers if $19.99 CAD. Based on conversion rates, this is about $15.17. Therefore, it is marginally more money than the cost for American subscribers.

Overseas cost of MLS Season Pass

What you will find is that prices go up in Europe. Countries such as France, Germany, Spain or Italy get access to MLS Season Pass for €14.99. Based on conversion rates, that comes out to $16.29 per month. While the extra dollar may not seem like much, it would certainly pile up. Given the fact that the monthly plan for MLS Season Pass runs from March to November, that is around $13 more per year that subscribers in Europe would pay.

Then, in the United Kingdom, the price is even higher. Keeping the theme, British subscribers pay £14.99 per month. That is just shy of $19 per month based on conversion rates. There are only 13 players from the United Kingdom currently playing in Major League Soccer.

Looking to South America, the price is the same as in the United States at $14.99. That is still fairly expensive considering the difference in purchasing power compared to the United States. Still, Argentines will be making an increased push to watch MLS Season Pass with the arrival of Lionel Messi this season.

Get and subscribe to MLS Season Pass

To get MLS Season Pass, here are the steps you need to follow.

Go ahead and activate the link for MLS Season Pass Sign in or create an account. You do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+. Register with payment information. Watch Major League Soccer.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire