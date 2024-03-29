FX has officially revealed that season three of Welcome to Wrexham has been delayed. The newest season of the popular docuseries was previously supposed to premiere on Thursday, April 18. However, the network has now announced that the show will air on Thursday, May 2 instead. FX has not given a reason for the decision.

The first two seasons of Welcome to Wrexham previously hit the small screen in August 2022 and September 2023. However, it was reported earlier this year that the newest iteration of the series was set to be broadcast in the Spring of 2024. Although the show has now been pushed back two weeks, it will still coincide with the club’s exciting end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Welcome to Wrexham follows the historic Welsh side since the club was purchased by Hollywood duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. With the two at the helm, Wrexham recently won promotion to the English Football League for the first time since the 2007/08 campaign. The docuseries has collected five Emmy Awards in their first two seasons.

The show currently airs on FX but is also available to stream on Hulu the following day. Season three’s premiere on May 2nd is set to feature the first two episodes back-to-back. There will be eight total episodes of the new season.

Financial report reveals club owes Hollywood owners over $11 million

The announcement regarding Welcome to Wrexham comes as the club revealed its most recent financial report. Wrexham announced on Thursday that turnover essentially doubled during the 2022/23 year to $13.2 million. Overall income and revenue both almost tripled compared to the previous statement as well. Income, aided by impressive retail statistics, is up to $4.3 million.

Revenue, boosted by the promotion and relative success in the FA Cup, was also up to $1.6 million. This particular figure was about $670,000 for the previous season. The club’s losses, however, also increased significantly as well. Wrexham went from $3.6 million to $6.4 million in this category.

Perhaps most interesting in the team’s financial report is the fact that they now owe McElhenney and Reynolds over $11 million. The actors previously purchased the team in 2020 for a combined figure of $2.5 million. The investment certainly seems to be paying off for the duo.

Despite the news, the Welsh side declared that these losses were “necessary” to help the club reach recent goals.

“The club is under no immediate pressure to repay these loans at the expense of the progress we seek to achieve and further financial support will be provided/secured to support the capital expenditure projects the club is currently planning, which includes increasing the capacity of The Racecourse Ground and the development of a training facility for all the club’s teams,” said the team.

Massive Wrexham match available to stream on ESPN+

Wrexham is currently fighting for promotion to League One at the moment. The current League Two side entered Friday sitting third in the table, the final place for automatic promotion. The Red Dragons have a three-point advantage in the standings over fourth-placed MK Dons. However, Wrexham can extend this lead with a victory on Friday.

The Welsh club is set to host Mansfield Town on Friday at 11 a.m. ET. Mansfield is the current League Two leader. The match will be available to stream here in the United States on ESPN+. It is Wrexham’s first league match of the 2023/24 season to be available on the streaming service.

PHOTOS: IMAGO