For the first time in the 2023/2024 season, a Wrexham league match will be available to stream on ESPN+.

The streaming service currently has exclusive broadcasting rights to English Football League (EFL) games here in the United States. Wrexham has been available to watch on ESPN+ a few times during the current campaign, but only FA Cup matchups.

Despite being a relatively smaller club, the Welsh side has been growing in popularity in recent years due to the FX show Welcome to Wrexham. The hit docuseries follows the club since Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the team back in 2020.

Since their arrival at the helm, Wrexham has managed to win the fifth-tiered National League and earn promotion to League Two. The feat was particularly impressive considering the club had not featured in the EFL since the 2007/08 season.

Upcoming ESPN+ matchup involving Wrexham will be crucial in 2024 title race

The upcoming League Two fixture on ESPN+ will be a fairly massive match. Wrexham is set to face League Two leaders Mansfield Town on Friday, March 29th at 11AM (ET). Despite a slow start to the season, Mansfield has been on a tear in recent weeks to take the top spot in the division.

The Stags only recorded four wins in their first dozen league fixtures to start the campaign. Nevertheless, the East Midlands club has since picked up 16 victories since mid-October to reach the pinnacle of League Two.

Much like Mansfield, Wrexham also endured a slow start to the 2023/24 season. In fact, the Red Dragons were previously ninth in the table as late as October 6th. The Welsh side, however, has since moved all the way up to third in the League Two standings.

The top three teams in the table at the end of the season will earn automatic promotion to League One. A fourth team can also make the switch to the third tier by advancing through the playoffs as well.

The two teams entered the weekend only separated in the standings by just five points. However, Wrexham does have a game in hand at the moment compared to Mansfield. If the Red Dragons can manage to top the league leaders at Racecourse Ground on Friday, they would close the gap heading into the home stretch of the season.

Season three of Welcome to Wrexham set to debut soon

Along with the upcoming game, the third season of Welcome to Wrexham is also set to debut on FX in the coming weeks.

The docuseries will start on the network and Hulu on Thursday, April 18th. This is a change in scheduling compared to the show’s first two seasons. FX has previously began airing the opening two seasons in August and September respectively.

The upcoming third season of Welcome to Wrexham will follow the club’s highly successful 2022/23 campaign. Although it is set to be broadcasted at an unusual time, Wrexham fans will be able to watch the show while the team is fighting for yet another promotion. There will be eight total episodes in season three of the series.

Photo credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto : IMAGO / News Images