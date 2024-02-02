Dramatic midweek results in the Premier League shook up the outlook of the table in the English top flight. Liverpool’s comfortable win over Chelsea at Anfield strengthened Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table. However, Manchester City remains nipping at the heels of the Reds. After defeating Vincent Kompany and Burnley, City trails the league leaders by five points. Still, Pep Guardiola’s side has a game in hand.

On matchday 23, Premier League fans will have one of the most important games of the season at their disposal. Arsenal hosts Liverpool in a rematch of their draw from earlier in the season. Back-to-back wins have allowed the Gunners to find their footing in league play. Yet, a poor run of form for several weeks may have been too damaging for Arsenal’s title hopes. Five points back of the Reds, a win For Arsenal would add serious parity to the title race. Likewise, Liverpool can take a massive step toward a second Premier League title with a win at the Emirates.

Sunday’s game between Manchester United and West Ham United could be interesting as well. West Ham drew with Bournemouth midweek, which adds to the drama of teams trying to qualify for Europe next season. The clubs have just one point of separation, with West Ham occupying sixth.

NBC coverage

On Sunday, Jon Champion, Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon will provide pregame coverage from a pitchside desk at the Emirates. Then, the three-man crew will be calling the Arsenal-Liverpool game live from the Gunners’ stadium.

There are two kickoff windows this weekend that feature three simultaneous starts. On Saturday at 10 a.m., you can take advantage of GOAL RUSH, the Premier League whiparound show exclusively available on Peacock. Goal Rush focuses on one game, but then it shows the highlights of other games as they happen. There is no Goal Rush available for the Sunday 9 a.m. kickoff slot.

You can also watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. The game available in higher resolution is Everton-Tottenham. Make sure you have the correct hardware and subscriptions to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Saturday, Feb. 3

7: 30 a.m. — Everton vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Telemundo, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin.

10 a.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Gary Taphouse and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Burnley vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Iain Dowie.

10 a.m. — Newcastle vs. Luton Town. Peacock Premium — TBD and Andy Walker.

12:30 p.m. — Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa. Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, Feb. 4

9 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Paul Gilmore and Tony Gale.

9 a.m. — Manchester United vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Jim Beglin.

9 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Efan Ekoku.

11:30 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Liverpool. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

Monday, Feb. 5

3 p.m. — Brentford vs. Manchester City. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and Matt Holland.