Fans of the English Premier League have the blessing of a full slate of midweek contests. After a hectic weekend in matchday 14, the festive season truly kicks in with 10 games Tuesday through Thursday for matchday 15. It could be a pivotal week, too, as clubs either look to keep form rolling or find it after tough results.

For example, one of the best games midweek is Wednesday’s game between Aston Villa and Manchester City. Last season’s treble winners have dropped points in three straight games, and that includes a 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. City’s run of games has not been easy, to be fair. However, eight goals against in the club’s last three games from Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs goes against the defensively sound Guardiola. Now, he and City travel to an Aston Villa side that is in the top four and just one point behind City.

At the same time, Manchester United hosts Chelsea in a game of two teams having disappointing seasons. Therefore, every point matters early on in the campaign for the Red Devils and the Blues. Chelsea’s win over Brighton in matchday 14 closed the gap with Manchester United, which lost at Newcastle. United is five points ahead of Chelsea in 10th. Meanwhile, it is five points behind Villa in fourth.

Rounding out the midweek action is Tottenham hosting West Ham in a London Derby. Despite the draw at Manchester City being a good result, Spurs have still dropped points in their last four games. In those four games, Tottenham has one point to fall out of the top four. West Ham has remained a strong side, as the Hammers sit ninth in the league table.

NBC coverage

Midweek matchdays usually mean more games available on Peacock because of overlapping kickoff times. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will have one game on USA Network. The others will be solely available on Peacock.

Fortunately for Wednesday’s busy slate, GOAL RUSH is available for the 2:30 p.m. kickoff slot on Peacock. This whiparound show focuses on one game. However, as goals and major moments happen around the other grounds, it shows those highlights as they happen.

Keep an eye out for the Premier League in 4K, too. With the midweek fixtures, you can watch Tottenham-West Ham in higher resolution. You do need proper subscriptions and hardware to watch in 4K.

EPL Commentators on NBC: Matchday 15

Tuesday, Dec. 5

2:30 p.m. — Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Pete Odgers and David Prutton.

3:15 p.m. — Luton Town vs. Arsenal. Peacock Premium — Bill Leslie and Matt Holland.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

2:30 p.m. — Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale.

2:30 p.m. — Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Brentford. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Matt Holland.

2:30 p.m. — Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

2:30 p.m. — Sheffield United vs. Liverpool. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Efan Ekoku.

3:15 p.m. — Manchester United vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — Mark Scott and Owen Hargreaves.

3:15 p.m. — Aston Villa vs. Manchester City. Peacock Premium — Peter Drury and Jim Beglin.

Thursday, Dec. 7

2:30 p.m. — Everton vs. Newcastle United. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin.

3:15 p.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Conor McNamara and Andy Townsend.