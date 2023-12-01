Three games stand out in matchday 14 of the English Premier League this weekend. Although none of those involve two teams currently in the top four, there are great matchups nonetheless. However, all clubs are looking up at Arsenal after Manchester City drew with Liverpool this past weekend. The Gunners are home to Wolves with a chance to increase their lead at the top.

The highlight game of Saturday, though, is Manchester United’s trip to Newcastle. United has won three league games in a row to climb to sixth in the table. However, that form does not speak much about the Red Devils. After a comfortable win over Everton, for example, United cannot maintain two leads against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. A trip to St. James’ Park will be a stiff test for Erik ten Hag, who wants to build form.

On Sunday, Chelsea welcomes Brighton. Both sides are working to get back into European contention. However, that has not been smooth. Newcastle pounded Chelsea in the last matchday, and Brighton has just one win in its last four games. Chelsea is six points behind Brighton, which means this could be a crucial six-point swing for the Blues.

Then, the marquee game of the weekend rounds out the matchday’s action. Manchester City hosts Tottenham Hotspur. Just three games ago, Spurs was at the top of the table with Manchester City nipping at its heels. Three losses consecutively put a major hump in Spurs’ season. It is only four points behind league-leading Arsenal. However, a trip to Manchester City could spell four losses in a row.

NBC Coverage

Rebecca Lowe returns this weekend for studio coverage. She works alongside Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard for pregame, mid-game and postgame coverage.

With all games on the weekend, the 10 a.m. Saturday slot and 9 a.m. window on Sunday are packed with games. Therefore, fans can take advantage of a rare double dose of GOAL RUSH. The Premier League whiparound show focuses on one game. Yet, any time there is a goal or major moment in one of the other simultaneous kickoffs, the program shows those highlights. Goal Rush is exclusively available on Peacock.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

You can also watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. The game on offer for higher resolution is Newcastle-Manchester United. Ensure you have the right subscriptions and hardware to watch the English top flight in 4K.

EPL Commentators on NBC: Matchday 14

Saturday, Dec. 2

10 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Seb Hutchinson and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Brentford vs. Luton Town. Peacock Premium — Jonathan Beck and Tony Gale.

10 a.m. — Burnley vs. Sheffield United. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Ian Walker.

12:30 p.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Everton. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

3 p.m. — Newcastle vs. Manchester United. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Matt Holland.

Sunday, Dec. 3

9 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Paul Gilmour and Efan Ekoku.

9 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

9 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Tom Gayle and Andy Townsend.

9 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Lee Hendrie.

11:30 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.