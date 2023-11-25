Liverpool held Manchester 1-1 in the top of the table clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The first game coming back from the international break promised to be a cracker, but nether side were in full flow throughout the course of ninety minutes. Liverpool, however, will be the happier of the two as they rescued a point having gone down in the 27th minute.
Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a well-taken goal following Nathan Ake’s darting run past the Liverpool back line. The reigning Champions struggled in the second half and didn’t ever look like they could see the game with the slender lead. Trent Alexander-Arnold then made it 1-1 with ten minutes remaining before Haaland’s header went close right at the death.
Pep Guardiola’s side would be disappointed with the result at home but they remain in pole position before the other weekend games. They will now focus on take on Tottenham next week while Liverpool head back to Merseyside the happier of the two sides and will now gear up for their clash against Fulham.
As it happened
You can get updates as they happen live between Manchester City and Liverpool on this page. This is by far the best game in the Premier League on matchday 13. It is one of the best games of the entire season so far. The top-of-the-table clash pits Jürgen Klopp against Pep Guardiola yet again with title implications on the line. Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. ET from the Etihad.
Manchester City is in a familiar spot at the top of the table. However, it has not shown the perfect form it has in recent seasons. For example, City drew with Chelsea in a wild 4-4 game to enter the November international break. Combine that with Liverpool’s win two weekends ago, and City holds a one-point edge over Liverpool.
The Reds are not alone in second, though. Arsenal is also on 27 points. Therefore, if Liverpool and City draw, Arsenal could leap both of them to usurp the top spot in the Premier League table. With such a tight race for the Premier League early on, these fixtures are massive for the table at the end of the season.
This game is exclusively on Peacock. While there is a great Black Friday sale going on right now, some people do not have the service. If you do not, this post will have every update as it happens live between City and Liverpool. However, if you do have Peacock, Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will be on the call for viewers on Peacock from the Etihad.
One of the best duels in this game will be between Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah. The two stars are jostling for first in the Premier League Golden Boot race. Salah’s 10 goals after 12 games trails Haaland’s 13. Originally, it looked like Salah would have a chance to catch the Norwegian. Haaland had an injury scare during Euro 2024 qualifiers last week. However, he is fit and ready to go against Liverpool.
Full Time: Man City 1-1 Liverpool
Haaland's flicked header goes just wide from Alvarez's corner. That was close.
Nothing to separate between the top two.
90+5' City cant get a shot on goal
City have dominated the last few minutes but can't get their act together. The Champions have been flat today. Liverpool get a late corner and Alisson is down but the Reds have made all their changes.
90' There will be eight minutes of added time
Can either side grab a winner. Endo gets a yellow for a lunge on Doku
88' Yellow card for Bernardo Silva
The Portuguese is booked for dissent after the referee halts the play despite City advantage as Akanji has a head injury.
85' Liverpool make a double switch
Elliot and Endo come on for Nunez and MacAllister.
Doku gets past the Liverpool backline and Matip gets a yellow for bringing down the Belgian.
81' Man City 1-1 Liverpool
Alexander-Arnold with a fine strike from just outside the box to restore parity. Now then
80' Ten minutes left
Can Liverpool get the equalizer or will City see this out. It has been a slow watch and not the cracker we expected. Fair probably as players are coming back from the international break.
75' Nunez gets a yellow
The Liverpool striker stops Foden in his tracks and is booked. Haaland flicks over from Alvarez's resulting free-kick.
73' Liverpool make a substitution
Gakpo comes on for Szoboszlai
68' VAR denies City their second goal
Dias taps in from close range following a corner. But VAR agrees with the on-field referring decision of Akanji fouling Alisson in the process. Liverpool survive
62' Easy save for Ederson
Liverpool earn yet another corner, their third in the last five minutes but Van Dijk's weak header is straight at Ederson.
54' Liverpool make a double switch
Jota and Jones make way for Luis Diaz and Gravenberch
50' Liverpool dominating proceedings
City haven't simply got going in the second half, but Liverpool will need to make this domination count. City launch a counter-attack but Alvarez can't keep his shot on goal from Doku's cutback. Let off for Liverpool
46' We are underway in the second half
Will City get another win or can Liverpool claw their way back
Half Time: Man City 1-0 Liverpool
City head into the tunnel leading 1-0 from Haaland's well-taken goal.
44' Liverpool finishing the half stronger of the two
It hasn't been very comfortable for City as Liverpool have asked questions.
34' Liverpool have settled well
Nunez is in acres of space but doesn't take a shot as he plays to Salah. Liverpool get a corner but nothing comes off it. City lose the ball in their half but yet again Liverpool can't get a clear shot on goal.
28' Man City 1-0 Liverpool
Ake goes past two Liverpool players as he plays in Haaland who takes a great first touch before slotting in past Alisson's hands. What a great goal.
It's Haaland's 50th Premier League goal in 48 games, 17 games better than Andy Cole. What a player.
26' Doku looks promising
City are beginning to dominate the game specially Doku who has been a livewire so far
20' Great contest so far
It has been a great watch so far as it's been fairly even after the first 20 minutes.
16' Liverpool go close
It's a fine stop from Ederson from Nunez's header. Encouraging signs from the visitors.
11' Liverpool survive
Alisson gives it away to Foden but the City midfielder hits it straight to the goalkeeper. An early let-off for Liverpool.
5' City have started brighter
The hosts have had plenty of the ball as they look to attack Liverpool on the left wing. Doku is already having the upper hand against Alexander-Arnold on that side.
We are underway
The hosts get us underway.
It looks like City will line up in a 3-2-4-1 formation while Liverpool are in their 4-3-3. This promises to be mouth-watering...
We are just 20 minutes away
We are not far away. Back from the International break, the Premier League resumed with the biggest of clashes.
Looking at the stats this season
Luis Diaz on the bench
It's interesting to note that Liverpool have kept Luis Diaz on the bench. The Colombian was sensational in the international break as he scored twice to beat Brazil in front of his own fans.
Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez starts after his long travel back from South America.
A top of the table clash
This promises to be a cracker on a beautiful yet chilly day here in Manchester.
Reigning Champions Man City have won all of their 23 home games this year. But can Liverpool grab a statement win on one of their least favorite away grounds in the League.
The Team News are in
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Ake, Bernardo Silva, Foden, Rodri, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, MacAllister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Jota, Salah, Nunez
