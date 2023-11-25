Liverpool held Manchester 1-1 in the top of the table clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The first game coming back from the international break promised to be a cracker, but nether side were in full flow throughout the course of ninety minutes. Liverpool, however, will be the happier of the two as they rescued a point having gone down in the 27th minute.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a well-taken goal following Nathan Ake’s darting run past the Liverpool back line. The reigning Champions struggled in the second half and didn’t ever look like they could see the game with the slender lead. Trent Alexander-Arnold then made it 1-1 with ten minutes remaining before Haaland’s header went close right at the death.

Pep Guardiola’s side would be disappointed with the result at home but they remain in pole position before the other weekend games. They will now focus on take on Tottenham next week while Liverpool head back to Merseyside the happier of the two sides and will now gear up for their clash against Fulham.

As it happened

You can get updates as they happen live between Manchester City and Liverpool on this page. This is by far the best game in the Premier League on matchday 13. It is one of the best games of the entire season so far. The top-of-the-table clash pits Jürgen Klopp against Pep Guardiola yet again with title implications on the line. Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. ET from the Etihad.

WHO Manchester City vs Liverpool WHAT English Premier League WHEN 7:30am ET / 4:30am PT • Saturday, November 25, 2023 WHERE Peacock Premium STREAM WATCH NOW

Manchester City is in a familiar spot at the top of the table. However, it has not shown the perfect form it has in recent seasons. For example, City drew with Chelsea in a wild 4-4 game to enter the November international break. Combine that with Liverpool’s win two weekends ago, and City holds a one-point edge over Liverpool.

The Reds are not alone in second, though. Arsenal is also on 27 points. Therefore, if Liverpool and City draw, Arsenal could leap both of them to usurp the top spot in the Premier League table. With such a tight race for the Premier League early on, these fixtures are massive for the table at the end of the season.

Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Follow along in the top-of-the-table battle

This game is exclusively on Peacock. While there is a great Black Friday sale going on right now, some people do not have the service. If you do not, this post will have every update as it happens live between City and Liverpool. However, if you do have Peacock, Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will be on the call for viewers on Peacock from the Etihad.

One of the best duels in this game will be between Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah. The two stars are jostling for first in the Premier League Golden Boot race. Salah’s 10 goals after 12 games trails Haaland’s 13. Originally, it looked like Salah would have a chance to catch the Norwegian. Haaland had an injury scare during Euro 2024 qualifiers last week. However, he is fit and ready to go against Liverpool.

PHOTO: IMAGO