The Premier League season is ramping up as we approach the end of 2023. With two weeks left in the calendar year, Premier League sides rattle off four games as part of the league’s festive fixtures. That starts this weekend with several high-profile games as Liverpool looks to defend its spot at the top of the table.

The former league leaders, Tottenham, get the weekend’s action started with a trip to Nottingham Forest. Spurs shook off its winless streak with a deafening 4-1 win over Newcastle. With the win, Tottenham retained its spot of fifth in the league table. It remains three points behind Manchester City, and it can close that gap with a trip to Nottingham Forest which continues to struggle.

Then, on Saturday, Newcastle looks to bounce back against Fulham. Newcastle has lost its last two games in the Premier League. Also, it fell in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Burnley hosts Everton that afternoon in a game that has serious implications on the relegation scrap. Three straight wins by the Toffees took Sean Dyche’s side out of the relegation zone.

On Sunday, there are two key games. The first is Arsenal’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion. Brighton has not been thriving by its standards with eight points in its last five games. Arsenal, on the other hand, lost against Aston Villa to lose its spot at the top of the table.

Liverpool took that from the Gunners, and Jurgen Klopp’s side can expand its lead when it hosts an ailing Manchester United side. United is struggling more than it has in years, and now it has to go to the place where it lost 7-0 last season.

NBC coverage

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard are the crew for NBC’s studio coverage. On Friday, Anna Jackson fills in for Lowe along with Howard and Danny Higginbotham.

GOAL RUSH is back this weekend on Saturday at 10 a.m. when there are four games in that slot. Goal Rush is the Premier League’s whiparound show that focuses on one game but dips into the other grounds as major moments happen.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

You can also watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. The games available in higher resolution are Friday’s Nottingham Forest-Tottenham game and Liverpool-Manchester United. This does require specific subscriptions and hardware.

EPL Commentators on NBC: Matchday 17

Friday, Dec. 15

3 p.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and David Prutton.

Saturday, Dec. 16

10 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace. USA Network, Telemundo, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Davod Stowell and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

10 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Sheffield United. Peacock Premium — Bill Leslie and Efan Ekoku.

10 a.m. — Newcastle United vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Andy Walker.

10 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Luton Town. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Lee Hendrie.

12:30 p.m. — Burnley vs. Everton. NBC, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Sunday, Dec. 17

9 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Tony Jones and Matt Upson.

9 a.m. — Brentford vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Paul Gilmour and David Phillips.

9 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

11:30 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Manchester United. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Lee Dixon.