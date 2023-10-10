The tournament may still be a long way off, but CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers for 2026 are already in full swing. The first global region to start the qualification process is also one of the most competitive, featuring several top teams fighting for a spot in 2026.

Watching, however, is a bit of a throwback regarding how to access the games (legally, anyway). The bulk of the upcoming matches on Thursday, October 12, and Tuesday, October 17, similar to the September window, are available only via pay-per-view through Fanatiz.

The streaming service, which also offers plans that include networks like beIN SPORTS and GolTV, is the home of seven of the ten upcoming games.

Individual matches are available for $29.99 each, which includes a video-on-demand option to re-watch the game up to 7 days after it airs. Multiple language options are available, as well as stadium-only sound. In addition, new or returning former subscribers get a free one-week trial of Fanatiz’s Front Row plan, which features the Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana, Argentine Primera, and Brasileirão leagues.

Select two-game combo packages for Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, and Peru are also available, which will run you $49.99. You can also go for a $99.99 deal that includes all seven games carried on Fanatiz.

While thanks to the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams, South America will get two additional guaranteed spots in 2026, CONMEBOL qualification remains a grueling and unforgiving process. The ten teams play a double-round robin schedule over eighteen match days. And every round has huge implications. In the end, the top six sides will automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with seventh place heading to an intercontinental playoff for another chance to get in.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers – Matchdays 3 and 4

It’s sure to be a mad scramble for the 6.5 qualification spots. After two matches, Brazil and Argentina sit atop the standings with 6 points each. Colombia, who narrowly missed out in the 2022 cycle, sits alone in third with 4 points. Meanwhile Uruguay and Venezuela at 3 points each, and Paraguay and Peru with 1 point round out the sides currently sitting in qualification places.

Chile (1 point), Ecuador (0), and Bolivia (0) are currently on the outside looking in. Ecuador has a win, but due to a 3-point deduction for falsifying birth documents in the last cycle, they’ve got an extra hole to climb out of.

Thursday, October 12

Colombia vs Uruguay – 4:30 PM ET – Fanatiz

Bolivia vs Ecuador – 7:00 PM ET – FIFA+

Argentina vs Paraguay – 8:00 PM ET – ViX, Universo or Telemundo

Chile vs Peru – 8:00 PM ET – Fanatiz

Brazil vs Venezuela – 8:30 PM ET – ViX, Universo or Telemundo

Tuesday, October 17

Venezuela vs Chile – 5:00 PM ET – Fanatiz

Paraguay vs Bolivia – 6:30 PM ET – Fanatiz

Ecuador vs Colombia – 7:30 PM ET – Fanatiz

Uruguay vs Brazil – 8:00 PM ET – Fanatiz

Peru vs Argentina – 10:00 PM ET – Fanatiz

Photo: Imago