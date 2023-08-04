The wishes of Bundesliga fans have come true. Germany’s Bundesliga is making a new whip-around show available to its international TV partners including ESPN+. For the first time, services showing the Bundesliga around the world have access to the league’s multicast of matches that kickoff simultaneously on Saturdays as well as weekday rounds.

The German top flight is calling it ‘Goals Arena’ for English-language audiences.

‘Konferenz’ by another name

A simulcast of matches kicking off at the same time has been a staple of German Bundesliga broadcasts for years. In Germany, the program is known as ‘BundesligaKonferenz’ or simply ‘Konferenz’ and airs on Sky Sports Germany (current rights’ holders) every Saturday at 15:30 CET as well as every weekday round being played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

It’s a quick action multicast with commentary from each match. It goes from stadium to stadium with quick “flips” to matches as goals are scored. It’s a great way of following up to five matches in the Bundesliga simultaneously.

ESPN+ and ‘Goals Arena’

Beginning Aug. 19, ESPN+ will provide this new feed to all of its American subscribers. For every weekend round of the Bundesliga, viewers will be able to tune in to a dedicated ESPN+ streaming channel showing 4 or 5 Bundesliga matches at 9:30 a.m. ET. For weekday rounds, ‘Goals Arena’ will air on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first weekday round scheduled for the Bundesliga for the upcoming season is the final round of the 2023 calendar year (Round 16), which will be played on Dec. 19 and 20. The Bundesliga announced commentary for all the matches in the ‘Goals Arena’ multicast will be using the international English-language feed commentators.

Bundesliga whip-around show is a welcome addition

US soccer fans will be familiar with other whip-around shows like the one coming to the Bundesliga. CBS Sports uses the Golazo Show for the UEFA Champions League and Europe League. The Premier League has Goal Rush for Saturday kickoffs at 10 a.m. ET. Then, MLS 360 covers Major League Soccer, and ESPN tried its hand with the FA Cup whip-around show.

‘Goals Arena’ should be a little different take, especially if ESPN+ emulates the SkySports Germany version. There are no sidebar scores or other information taking up a large portion of the screen.

Multicasts provide the opportunity to follow several matches at the same time. Granted, it may take away from the intrigue of watching the ebbs and flows of one match. Still, viewers have the option on ESPN+ to watch any match individually. Moreover, that can be live or recorded.

This is just another option for those who love the Bundesliga. They may not want to miss any of the action as it happens. This is a welcome addition to ESPN’s Bundesliga coverage.

PHOTO: IMAGO / MIS