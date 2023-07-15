Apple may have an opt-out clause from its 10-year global deal with MLS. Revelations have surfaced about the possible stipulation which involves MLS Season Pass. According to The Athletic, Apple may be able to opt-out of the agreement if MLS Season Pass does not produce expected subscriber figures.

Apple opt out clause with MLS? Garber couldn’t confirm or deny

MLS Commissioner Don Garber recently sat down with the news outlet to discuss a plethora of topics. Of course, the Apple deal was one of the key focus areas. In the interview with The Athletic, Garber was asked directly whether the Apple deal has an opt-out clause that allows the tech giant to walk away from the agreement if the league doesn’t drive a certain number of subscribers to MLS Season Pass in a set timeframe. Garber would not confirm or deny such a clause.

“We’ve never talked about what the specific terms (of the agreement) are, and we’re not going to talk about it now,” said Garber. “It’s a 10-year partnership. We’re both very, very committed to that. I am wholeheartedly convinced that this company and our league are going to be together for a very long time.”

Garber’s words may split the audience. Those who want MLS to succeed may feel obligated to subscribe to MLS Season Pass in order for it to succeed. While those who are against MLS, who probably wouldn’t have subscribed to MLS Season Pass anyway, are definitely not going to now.

MLS Season Pass is a must-have service for MLS fans

MLS Season Pass allows soccer fans the ability to stream all MLS matches throughout the season. Along with regular season games, the streaming service also carries playoff matchups and Leagues Cup games as well. MLS Season Pass can be purchased for $12.99 per month for users who already have Apple TV+. For those that don’t have the streaming service, users will have to pay $14.99 per month.

The 2023 MLS campaign began in late February and runs until December. First impressions of Apple’s implementation of streaming MLS matches has been met with general praise.

For Apple, MLS Season Pass is a win-win. It allows the tech giant the opportunity to use MLS as a blueprint to sell other leagues on what it may be able to offer them in the future. It also gives Apple the opportunity to test its advertising network as well as seeing how much of an appetite there is for its subscription model of selling MLS Season Pass.