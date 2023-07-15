We’re on record for claiming that MLS Season Pass is an audacious move. However, it’s not perfect. But it is getting there. To make it better, here are the 5 MLS Season Pass issues that Apple need to fix:

1) Sports scores need to be switched off by default

The default setting in Apple TV is to display spoilers. Yes, that setting can be switched off. But it’s a problem for those people who watch games via a browser and who don’t have Apple devices. Currently, there’s no way for that subset of users to avoid spoilers.

2) Game alerts need to be turned off too

One of the unique features of the Apple TV streaming device that looks like a hockey puck is that it’ll show alerts on-screen in the top right corner. Those alerts let you know if there’s something major happening in another game that you may not be watching at that moment.

It’s a fantastic feature if you want it to bring a game to your attention.

But if you’re trying to avoid the scores of the other matches, so you can watch later, it’s another spoiler. Perhaps there’s a way to switch this feature off, similar to deactivating the ‘Show Sports Scores’ option mentioned above. Nevertheless, it would be better if the default for everything was not to show scores.

3) Make full replays easier to find

Once you know the trick to figuring out how to watch full-game replays, it’s relatively easy. But Apple’s user-interface should automatically be easier to use than it is now. Also, full-game replays should be the default. Match recaps should not be the default setting.

4) Make MLS 360 easier to find on demand

If you miss Major League Soccer’s five-hour broadcast of its whip-around show, there should be a way to watch it on demand. Some of our readers have found a workaround. But for those viewers who want to watch MLS 360 the day after or through the week, there isn’t an easy way to find the replays. There should be though since it’s their best show.

5) Apple needs to create an app for Android users

MLS and Apple are broadcasting a league to fans worldwide. However, if you’re an Android phone user, you’re left out. You can watch games on a browser or an Android TV, but you don’t get a lot of the bells and whistles that Apple iPhone (or iPad) users do. With Android, you can’t favorite a team. You can’t adjust settings in a browser to remove spoilers. And you can’t access it via an app on your phone.

Android users are people too.