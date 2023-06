Telemundo is breaking records when it comes to broadcasting the upcoming Women’s World Cup. The commentary team features the most women ever assembled in Spanish-language American media. A diverse group of talent includes former players, notable voices and great analysts for Telemundo’s coverage.

For American audiences, Telemundo’s coverage is always a safe bet, even if your Spanish may not be up to par. With the legendary Andres Cantor leading the play-by-play duties, fans will recognize his famous goal calls when they happen. Sammy Sadovnik, Jorge Calvo and Copan Alvarez also were frequent voices during the men’s World Cup this past winter. Daniella Lopez-Guajaro is also joining the team for play-by-play commentary. The lead analysts are Eduardo Biscayart and journalist Diana Rincon. Still, the talent pool at Telemundo runs far deeper.

The great thing about Telemundo’s coverage is simply how accessible it is. Every single game of the Women’s World Cup is available on Peacock, which is just $4.99 per month. While the English-language coverage includes FS1, which requires a TV subscription, all the Spanish-language contests are available in one spot. Therefore, if you already use Peacock to watch the Premier League, this is just another way to have access to the top women’s competition.

Of course, if you already have a TV subscription, whether that be cable, satellite or a streaming service, Women’s World Cup games are on Telemundo and Universo. Occasionally, games are on both of those channels. Telemundo is a free over-the-air channel, meaning all viewers need is an antenna to watch.

Telemundo Women’s World Cup schedule

All of the following times are US Eastern Time. All games are available on Peacock.

Thursday, July 20

3 a.m. — New Zealand vs. Norway. — Telemundo. — Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Natalia Astrain.

6 a.m. — Australia vs. Republic of Ireland. — Universo. — Copan Alvarez, Janelly Farias, Isabella Echeverri.

10:30 p.m. — Nigeria vs. Canada. — Universo. — Sammy Sadovnik, Janelly Farias, Kenti Robles

Friday, July 21

1 a.m. — Philippines vs. Switzerland. — Universo. — Jorge Calvo, Diana Rincon, Isabella Echeverri

3:30 a.m. — Spain vs. Costa Rica. — Telemundo. — Diana Rincon, Daniella Lopez-Guajaro, Eduardo Biscayart, Maxi Rodriguez

9 p.m. — USA vs. Vietnam. Telemundo, Universo. — Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Natalia Astrain.

Saturday, July 22

3 a.m. — Zambia vs. Japan. — Universo. — Jorge Calvo, Kenti Robles, Isabella Echeverri

5:30 a.m. — England vs. Haiti. — Telemundo. — Copan Alvarez, Janelly Farias, Maxi Rodriguez.

8 a.m. — Denmark vs. China PR. — Universo. — Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart, Diana Rincon

Sunday, July 23

1 a.m. — Sweden vs. South Africa. — Universo. — Diana Rincon, Daniella Lopez-Guajaro, Eduardo Biscayart, Isabella Echeverri

3:30 a.m. — Netherlands vs. Portugal. — Telemundo. — Sammy Sadovnik, Diana Rincon, Kenti Robles

6 a.m. — France vs. Jamaica. — Telemundo. — Copan Alvarez, Janelly Farias, Maxi Rodriguez.

Monday, July 24

2 a.m. — Italy vs. Argentina. — Telemundo. — Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Natalia Astrain.

4:30 a.m. — Germany vs. Morocco. — Universo. — Jorge Calvo, Kenti Robles, Diana Rincon

7 a.m. — Brazil vs. Panama. — Telemundo. — Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart, Janelly Farias

10 p.m. — Colombia vs. Korea Republic. — Universo. — Copan Alvarez, Isabella Echverri, Diana Rincon.

Tuesday, July 25

1:30 a.m. — New Zealand vs. Philippines. — Universo. — Diana Rincon, Daniella Lopez-Guajaro, Eduardo Biscayart, Janelly Farias

4 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Norway. — Telemundo. — Jorge Calvo, Maxi Rodriguez, Kenti Robles

Wednesday, July 26

1 a.m. — Japan vs. Costa Rica. — Universo. — Copan Alvarez, Eduardo Biscayart, Kenti Robles.

3:30 a.m. — Spain vs. Zambia. — Telemundo. — Sammy Sadovnik, Isabella Echeverri, Maxi Rodriguez

8 a.m. — Canada vs. Republic of Ireland. — Universo. —

9 p.m. — USA vs. Netherlands. — Telemundo, Universo. — Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Natalia Astrain.

Thursday, July 27

3:30 a.m. — Portugal vs. Vietnam. — Universo. — Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart, Janelly Farias

6 a.m. — Australia vs. Nigeria. — Universo. — Diana Robles, Daniella Lopez-Guajaro, Janelly Farias

8 p.m. — Argentina vs. South Africa. — Universo. — Copan Alvarez, Isabella Echeverri, Maxi Rodriguez.

Friday, July 28

4:30 a.m. — England vs. Denmark. — Telemundo. — Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart, Janelly Farias

7 a.m. — China PR vs. Haiti. — Universo. — Diana Rincon, Daniella Lopez-Guajaro, Kenti Robles

Saturday, July 29

3:30 a.m. — Sweden vs. Italy. — Telemundo. — Copan Alvarez, Isabella Echeverri, Maxi Rodriguez.

6 a.m. — France vs. Brazil. — Telemundo. — Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Natalia Astrain.

8:30 a.m. — Panama vs. Jamaica. — Telemundo. — Diana Rincon, Daniella Lopez-Guajaro, Kenti Robles

Sunday, July 30

12:30 a.m. — Korea Republic vs. Morocco. — Universo. — Jorge Calvo, Maxi Rodriguez, Diana Robles

3 a.m. — Switzerland vs. New Zealand. — Telemundo. — Jorge Calvo, Eduardo Biscayart, Kenti Robles

3 a.m. — Norway vs. Philippines. — Universo. — Copan Alvarez, Janelly Farias.

5:30 a.m. — Germany vs. Colombia. — Telemundo. — Daniella Lopez-Guajaro, Isabella Echeverri, Diana Rincon

Monday, July 31

3 a.m. — Japan vs. Spain. — Telemundo. — Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Natalia Astrain.

3 a.m. — Costa Rica vs. Zambia. — Universo. — Copan Alvarez, Janelly Farias, Maxi Rodriguez.

6 a.m. — Canada vs. Australia. — Telemundo. — Daniella Lopez-Guajaro, Isabella Echeverri, Eduardo Biscayart

6 a.m. — Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria. — Universo. — Sammy Sadovnik, Diana Rincon

Tuesday, August 1

3 a.m. — Portugal vs. USA. — Telemundo. — Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Natalia Astrain.

3 a.m. — Vietnam vs. Netherlands. — Universo. — Daniella Lopez-Guajaro, Diana Rincon

6 a.m. — China PR vs. England. — Telemundo. — Sammy Sadovnik, Janelly Farias, Maxi Rodriguez

6 a.m. — Haiti vs. Denmark. — Universo. — Jorge Calvo, Isabella Echeverri, Eduardo Biscayart

Wednesday, August 2

3 a.m. — Argentina vs. Sweden. — Telemundo. — Copan Alvarez, Isabella Echeverri, Maxi Rodriguez.

3 a.m. — South Africa vs. Italy. — Universo. — Jorge Calvo

6 a.m. — Panama vs. France. — Universo. — Diana Rincon, Daniella Lopez-Guajaro

6 a.m. — Jamaica vs. Brazil. — Telemundo. — Sammy Sadovnik, Eduardo Biscayart, Janelly Farias

Thursday, August 3

6 a.m. — Korea Republic vs. Germany. — Universo. — Copan Alvarez, Janelly Farias, Maxi Rodriguez.

6 a.m. — Morocco vs. Colombia. — Telemundo. — Sammy Sadovnik, Isabella Echeverri, Diana Rincon

Saturday, August 5

1 a.m. — 1A vs. 2C. — Universo. — TBD.

4 a.m. — 1C vs. 2A. — Telemundo, Universo. — TBD.

10 p.m. — 1E vs. 2G. — Telemundo, Universo. — TBD.

Sunday, August 6

5 a.m. — 1G vs. 2E. — Telemundo, Universo. — TBD.

Monday, August 7

3:30 a.m. — 1D vs. 2B. — Universo. — TBD.

6:30 a.m. — 1B vs. 2D. — Universo. — TBD.

Tuesday, August 8

4 a.m. — 1H vs. 2F. — Universo. — TBD.

7 a.m. — 1F vs. 2H. — Telemundo. — TBD.

Thursday, August 10

9 p.m. — Quarterfinal 1. — Telemundo, Universo. — TBD.

Friday, August 11

3:30 a.m. — Quarterfinal 2. — Universo. — TBD.

Saturday, August 12

3 a.m. — Quarterfinal 3. — Universo. — TBD.

6:30 a.m. — Quarterfinal 4. — Telemundo. — TBD.

Tuesday, August 15

4 a.m. — Semifinal 1. — Telemundo, Universo. — TBD.

Wednesday, August 16

6 a.m. — Semifinal 2. — Telemundo, Universo. — TBD.

Saturday, August 19

4 a.m. — Third-place match. — Telemundo, Universo. — TBD.

Sunday, August 20

6 a.m. — Final. — Telemundo, Universo. — TBD.

