Brazil has officially won a bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The South American nation was selected after collecting enough votes during the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok on Friday. A joint bid between Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands also attempted to host the tournament as well.

However, Brazil managed to earn 119 of the 197 total votes. The aforementioned European trio collected 78 votes, while 10 countries were listed as absent during the process.

“Congratulations to Brazil,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino proclaimed after the official vote. “We will have the best World Cup in Brazil. Many thanks as well to the BNG bid, who have been fantastic.”

FIFA issued its evaluation report regarding the two bids just 10 days before the official vote occurred. In the report, it was determined that Brazil had better stadiums in place compared to their European counterparts. In the end, the South Americans received an evaluation score of four out of five. Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, on the other hand, earned a score of 3.7.

Women’s World Cup heading to South America for the first time

Brazil’s triumph means that the competition will head to South America for the first time in its history. Six of the previous nine Women’s World Cup tournaments have been in North America or Europe. Australia and New Zealand most recently hosted the 2023 contest. It was the most successful Women’s World Cup in history based on total attendance during the matches.

“We knew we would be celebrating a victory for South American women’s soccer and for women,” stated Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation. “You can be sure, with no vanity, we will accomplish the best World Cup for women.”

Despite never hosting a Women’s World Cup before, Brazil is one of the top teams outside of North America/Europe. The Seleção has collected eight Copa América Femenina titles and has been runners-up at both the Olympics and Women’s World Cup tournaments.

Brazil also has experience hosting Men’s World Cup competitions in the past. The nation most recently hosted the 2014 tournament, as well as the 1950 contest.

US and Mexico recently dropped out of contention to host the tournament

The United States and Mexico were initially the leading candidates to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Nevertheless, the duo announced a joint decision to step away from the competition earlier in the month. The move allows the focus to shift to the 2031 Women’s World Cup.

Potentially having the tournament in North America would have given the area a stranglehold on major soccer competitions for at least four consecutive summers. The United States is hosting, or at least co-hosting, the 2025 Club World Cup, the 2026 Men’s World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Nevertheless, the 2027 Women’s World Cup is in Brazil. While FIFA has announced major changes to the 2026 Men’s World Cup, the 2027 Women’s World Cup will follow the same format previously used at the 2023 edition of the competition. Spain is currently the reigning women’s champions after their triumph in Australia/New Zealand last summer.

PHOTOS: IMAGO