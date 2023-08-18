This Young Boys TV schedule will have you following the Swiss club’s exploits in domestic completion and in Europe.

Young Boys have one of the most memorable club names in all of soccer, and are one of the top teams in Switzerland.

Where can I watch the Young Boys match?

Founded: 1898

Stadium: Wankdorf Stadium

Manager: Raphaël Wicky

Super League titles: 16

Swiss Cup titles: 8

Best European finish: Semifinals, 1959 European Cup

Young Boys TV schedule and streaming links

The Swiss Super League is available to stream via the OneFootball website and app.

Young Boys frequently appear in European competition. You’ll find UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League – including some qualifying round games – on Paramount+ in the US.

Spanish telecasts of UEFA games can be found on Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás. Streaming is presented on the ViX platform.

Watch Young Boys in UEFA on Paramount+:

Young Boys History

Young Boys were created in Bern, Switzerland in 1898 – the name being a riff on the Basel club “Old Boys”.

The club earned their first Swiss national title in only five years time. It was a preview of success to come in the years ahead. League triumphs followed in 1909, 1910, 1911, and 1920.

A period of 30+ years with only one league title followed, but this era did produce three Swiss Cup wins. The 1950s were a return to top form for Bern’s Boys with four titles, but it would be followed by another long gap – over five decades – with just one.

That shortage of silverware has come to an end in recent times, with the club having won the Super League five times since 2017. 2020 and 2023 also brought Cup victories.

Consistent high finishes in the league bring European qualification, and Young Boys frequent the early rounds of Champions League and Europa League. The semifinals of the European Cup in 1959 remains the high water mark for the club in Europe.

Stadion Wankdorf is the club’s home, and is the second-largest football ground in Switzerland. Three of the Netherlands’ matches at Euro 2008 were hosted there.

