This SK Sturm Graz TV schedule has information on where to find Die Schwoazn games on television and streaming in the United States.

Sturm Graz are three-time Austrian champions, and frequently participate in qualifying for UEFA competitions.

SK Sturm Graz TV schedule and streaming links

SK Sturm Graz on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1909

Stadium: Merkur Arena

Manager: Christian Ilzer

Austrian top-flight titles: 3 (1998, 1999, 2011)

Austrian Cup titles: 6 (1996, 1997, 1999, 2010, 2018, 2023)

Best European finish: UEFA Intertoto Cup co-winners (2008)

Where can I watch the SK Sturm Graz game?

Austrian Bundesliga league games are available on OneFootball.

For European competitions, including certain qualifying games, you’ll find matches on Paramount+. All Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches are shown live on Paramount+, with English commentary.

Univision, UniMás, and TUDN have Spanish-language UEFA matches. Live streams of non-televised games, including qualifying rounds, are usually on the ViX streaming service.

Watch SK Sturm Graz in UEFA on Paramount+:

SK Sturm Graz History

SK Sturm Graz, like many clubs of its era, originated as a workers’ team in 1909.

Early on the club had some success in regional leagues. A few decades in, the march of war effected the club – and all clubs in Austria. The country was absorbed into Nazi Germany, and as such became part of the restructured German league system. They actually played in the 1940 version of what wild become known as the DFB-Pokal.

After the war, in 1949, Sturm Graz joined the Austrian national league, becoming the first team not based in Vienna. Graz is the second-largest city, after Vienna, in the country.

League titles would not arrive, however, until the 1990s, with back-to-back triumphs to close out the century in 1998 and ’99.

The main rivals of Sturm Graz are Grazer AK, with whom they share the Merkur Arena. A proposal to merge both clubs in the 1970s was met with hostility from both sets of supporters. The stadium was built in 1995 and was originally named Arnold Schwarzenegger Stadium, after the actor for former California governor who was born nearby.

