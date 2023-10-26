The World Soccer Talk St Pauli TV schedule has everything you need to find the Kiezkicker on US TV and streaming.

FC St. Pauli is part of the larger sports organization that houses a variety of teams in different sports. They’ve never won the Bundesliga, and more frequently find themselves in the second tier, but they remain one of Germany’s more popular sides.

St Pauli TV Schedule and Streaming Links

St. Pauli on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1910

Stadium: Millerntor-Stadion

Manager: Fabian Hürzeler

Best German top-flight finish: 10th (1989)

DFB-Pokal titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the St. Pauli Match?

Every Bundesliga game, and certain 2. Bundesliga games are on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The DFB-Pokal, Germany’s knockout cup competition, is also on the ESPN+ streaming service.

St. Pauli remains a ways off from European participation, but all UEFA club competitions currently stream live on Paramount+ in English should they qualify in the near future.

Univision, TUDN, and UniMás have UEFA games on TV, with ViX streaming any non-TV games in Spanish.

Watch St. Pauli on ESPN+:

FC St. Pauli History

Fußball-Club St Pauli von 1910 e.V., simply known as FC St. Pauli, is perhaps one of the most popular and recognizable clubs that have very few accomplishments on the field.

The club was officially founded in May of 1910 and would appear in the first division for the first time in 1934. But this was in one of sixteen regional divisions, which is how football was re-organized in intra-war Germany.

St. Pauli would bounce between the different levels in this regional setup for several decades. When the nationwide Bundesliga was formed in 1963, St. Pauli was on the outside looking in, sitting in the second division. This year, however, they did make history by signing the first black professional player to ever play in Germany.

It wouldn’t be until 1977 that they made their debut in the Bundesliga. However, it was short-lived, as they were sent back down after just one season. Financial problems sent the club down further in 1979. The 1980s and early 90s saw the club mostly in the second tier, but with a few short stints in the Bundesliga as well.

It’s been much of the same in the decades since – mostly competing in the second division with a few short cameos in the top flight. The last appearance in the Bundesliga was in 2010/11, where they finished last, and have been in the 2. Bundesliga ever since.

Despite the lack of major success, however, St. Pauli remains popular locally and enjoys a following around the world. This owes largely to their “Kult” status. The location of the team in Hamburg’s red-light district, social activism, and association with left-leaning politics have boosted support for an otherwise unremarkable club. In fact, St. Pauli was the first club in Germany to officially ban right-wing nationalist displays at their stadium. Fans have adopted the skull and crossbones as a symbol, further contributing to the club’s punk image.

