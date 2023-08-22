I Neroverdi fans will find all the details needed to watch the club with our Sassuolo TV schedule.

Sassuolo don’t have any major honors to their name, but have maintained a place in Serie A since 2013.

Where can I watch the Sassuolo match?

Saturday, August 26 02:45 PM ET AC Milan vs. Torino ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+ Paramount+

Sunday, September 03 12:30 PM ET Torino vs. Genoa ( Italian Serie A ) Paramount+, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network CBS Sports Golazo Network



Founded: 1920

Stadium: Mapei Stadium

Manager: Alessio Dionisi

Best Italian top flight finish: 6th (2016)

Best European finish: Europa League group stage (2017)

Sassuolo TV schedule and streaming links

Sassuolo league and Coppa Italia games are shown mostly on Paramount+. Occasionally, matches are also on CBS Sports Network or the CBS Golazo streaming network. But between the three CBS platforms, every league game is available.

Paramount is also where to find the club if they qualify for UEFA competitions. In Spanish, those games would air on either Univision, TUDN, UniMás, and/or ViX.

Watch Sassuolo on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Sassuolo History

Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio were founded in 1920, playing most of their early history in regional amateur divisions.

The club’s green colors come from a donation of kits from Lancaster Rovers FC. The English club were touring Italy in 1921, but were unable to make a promised game against Sassuolo. To apologize, they donated their green shirts to the Italian side.

It wasn’t until the late 1960s that club made it to Serie D. They would merge with few other clubs around this time, and eventually make it to Serie C2 – the professional level – in 1984.

Sassuolo reached the third tier in 2006. They’d go on to win the title in 2008, earning a trip up to Serie B for the first time. Five seasons later, they’d win Serie B, and find themselves gearing up for Serie A.

In just their third-ever season in the top tier, Sassuolo finished sixth, earning their first trip to the Europa League.

The club’s traditional home, Stadio Enzo Ricci, in Sassuolo is too small to use for professional games. So they play their home games in nearby Reggio Emilia at the Mapei Stadium in a groundsharing arrangement with AC Reggiana.

Don’t miss a Sassuolo game

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).