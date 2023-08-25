Our Montpellier TV schedule will get you set with all the upcoming matches for La Paillade, and where you can watch.

The club have one Ligue 1 title to their names – the last season before the current era of PSG dominance began in France.

Montpellier TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Montpellier on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1919

Stadium: Stade de la Mosson

Manager: Michel Der Zakarian

Ligue 1 titles: 1 (2012)

Coupe de France titles: 2 (1929, 1990)

Best European finish: Intertoto Cup winners (1999)

Montpellier matches (and all Ligue 1 games) are found on beIN SPORTS channels in the USA.

beIN SPORTS (English), beIN SPORTS en Español (Spanish), and beIN CONNECT (streaming) have a full slate of Ligue 1, and select Ligue 2, matches each week.

FOX Sports is the home of the Coupe de France.

European tournaments are available on Paramount+ in English. Univision, TUDN, and UniMás have games on TV in Spanish (non-TV games stream via ViX).

Watch Montpellier on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Montpellier History

Montpellier Hérault Sport Club were originally known as Stade Olympique Montpelliérain and founded in 1919. The club only adopted its current name of Montpellier HSC in 1989.

Montpellier was a founding member of the French professional first division, in 1932. But despite starting at the top tier, the club have only won the title once. This happened in 2012, just before the current era where Paris Saint-Germain has dominated the competition.

But in decades past, the team have won Ligue 2 three times, two Coupe de France titles, and the now-defunct Coupe de la Ligue in 1992.

In addition, Montpellier have won a European title – the old Intertoto Cup, in 1999.

The Stade de la Mosson opened in 1972, and was completely re-done ahead of the 1998 FIFA World Cup, where it hosted six games. It also hosted five matches at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, as well as the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Don’t miss a Montpellier match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago