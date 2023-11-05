The World Soccer Talk Chicago Red Stars TV schedule has each match for the Second City’s premier women’s side.

Originally one of the founding members of the WPS league, the Red Stars were one of the teams that survived and made the move to the NWSL in 2013.

Chicago Red Stars TV Schedule

Chicago Red Stars on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2006 (First NWSL Season 2013)

Stadium: SeatGeek Stadium

Manager: Chris Petrucelli

Best NWSL finish: Runners-up (2019, 2021)

Other Titles: USASA National Women’s Open (2012)

Where Can I Watch the Red Stars Match?

Starting in 2024, the NWSL has a broadcasting agreement with ESPN, CBS, Amazon, and Scripps.

Check back soon for specific details on where to find games as the new deal rolls out.

Watch Chicago Red Stars on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Chicago Red Stars History

The Red Stars are one of the women’s clubs in the NWSL that actually started off in a different league. In 2006, Chicago was named as one of the founding teams in Women’s Professional Soccer, a league that kicked off in 2009. The team got their name in 2008, when “Red Stars” was announced. The name and crest are a reference to the Chicago city flag, which features four red six-pointed stars.

Peter Wilt, who was also instrumental in the formation of the Chicago Fire men’s team, and later Forward Madison, Indy Eleven, Chicago House, and the NISA league, was the team’s first CEO.

Since their inception, the Red Stars have played mostly at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, a suburb of Chicago. The soccer venue was originally built for the MLS Fire, but they have since moved out, leaving the Red Stars as the main tenant.

Their first season was a disappointment, finishing sixth of seven teams in WPS and missing the playoffs. 2010 was a repeat, again finishing sixth. This would be their last season in WPS, as they left for financial reasons. Chicago joined the Women’s Premier Soccer League for the 2011 campaign. For WPS, 2011 turned out to be the final season of the league.

In 2012, the Red Stars, along with fellow former WPS teams Boston and Western New York, formed the WPSL Elite League. Chicago went to the final but lost to Western New York. They did win the 2012 USASA Women’s Cup. Remarkably this was using only half their roster as the other half was playing in the final regular season WPSL game at the same time.

New life in a new league

In 2013, Chicago again switched leagues, this time to the new NWSL. After two rough seasons to start, the club made the playoffs every season from 2015-2022. The regular season was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the Red Stars did finish runners-up in the Challenge Cup competition that year.

They’ve not yet won a league title but did make the final in both 2019 and 2021.

In 2023, a group led by Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts purchased the club.

Don’t miss a Chicago Red Stars Match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago