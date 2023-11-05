Our Cardiff City TV schedule has each Bluebirds match that’s available on TV and streaming in the USA.

Cardiff City TV Schedule

Cardiff City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, November 11 09:00 AM ET Cardiff City vs. Norwich City ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1892

Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium

Manager: Erol Bulut

Best English top-flight finish: 2nd (1924)

FA Cup: Winners (1927)

Lower titles: Welsh Cup (22 times), Second Division (2013), Third Division (1947), Fourth Division (1993), Community Shield (1927)

Where Can I Watch the Cardiff City Match?

The EFL Championship has select games streamed live on ESPN+ in the US. The FA Cup and League Cup are also available, in their entirety for the main rounds, on ESPN+

Cardiff City TV is the club’s streaming service. Non-UK fans can purchase a subscription to watch all games not featured as part of the EFL’s international broadcast deals (i.e. those on ESPN+). Audio-only plans are also available.

Watch Cardiff City on ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, and Universo offer coverage of Premier League games through the 2028 season, should Cardiff earn promotion. Peacock streams non-TV EPL games live.

Cardiff City History

Cardiff got their start in 1899 as Riverside A.F.C., a winter fitness outlet for the Riverside Cricket Club. 1900 was the team’s first season in a competitive league (the Cardiff & District League).

When Cardiff gained city status in 1905, and after moving to a higher league in 1907, the club changed their name to Cardiff City FC. They turned professional in 1910 and opened their first true home ground, Ninian Park.

In 1920 the Bluebirds joined the Football League Second Division. Cardiff remains one of the handful of teams, such as Swansea City and Wrexham AFC, who are Welsh clubs playing in the English league system.

Cardiff quickly won promotion to the First Division and in 1924 finished runners-up via a .024 goal average difference (the tiebreaker used at the time). This narrow second-place finish remains the club’s highest league performance to date.

However, they did taste glory shortly after. Cardiff defeated Arsenal at Wembley Stadium 1-0 in the 1927 FA Cup Final, becoming the only non-English team to ever win the competition. That same year Cardiff also won the Welsh Cup. They’ve won this competition 22 times, second only to Wrexham AFC. However, since 2012, Welsh clubs playing in the English league system are no longer eligible to play in the Welsh Cup.

Brief run-ins with glory

Aside from runner-up campaigns in the FA Cup (2008) and League Cup (2012), history since the 1920s has not been terribly kind to Cardiff. They’ve primarily played in the second or third tiers, making brief cameos in the First Division or Premier League over the years.

Since the 1920s Cardiff have mostly work blue kits, but in 2012 a major stir was caused when chairman Vincent Tan altered the club’s crest to feature a large red dragon and switched the home kits to red. The move to appeal to international markets was met with pushback from supporters, and after three seasons, the club image reverted to the traditional Bluebirds look.

