Check out our Borussia Mönchengladbach TV schedule to find out how to watch Die Fohlen in the United States.

Gladbach are one of the big clubs in the Rhine region of Germany, seeking to return to the glories of years past.

Where Can I Watch the Borussia Mönchengladbach Match?

Borussia Mönchengladbach on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Friday, August 11 12:00 PM ET TuS Bersenbrück vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ( German DFB-Pokal ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, August 19 09:30 AM ET FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, August 26 12:30 PM ET Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, September 02 12:30 PM ET Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1900

Stadium: Borussia-Park

Manager: Gerardo Seoane

Best German top-flight finish: Winners (1970, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1977)

DFB-Pokal: Winners (1960, 1973, 1995)

European Titles: UEFA Cup (1975, 1979)

Borussia Mönchengladbach TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Every Gladbach game, and in fact all of the Bundesliga, streams live in the USA on ESPN+.

The home of the DFB-Pokal each year is also ESPN+.

When Gladbach qualifies for UEFA competitions, look for games in Champions League and Europa League on Paramount+.

In Spanish you can catch those same UEFA games on Univision, TUDN, UniMás, and also the streaming service ViX.

Watch Borussia Mönchengladbach on ESPN+:

Borussia Mönchengladbach History

Want a mouthful? The full name of the club is Borussia Verein für Leibesübungen 1900 e. V. Mönchengladbach. Usually they are referred to as just Mönchengladbach or BMG.

The club was officially founded, as “Fussball Club Borussia 1900” at the turn of the 20th century. A merger with another club in 1919 resulted in the club being known as 1889 VfTuR M.Gladbach, but that didn’t last long. Two years later, they split, and the name Borussia Mönchengladbach came into effect for the first time.

After navigating the complicated years encompassing the post-WWI, interwar, and WWII periods, the club hoped to be a part of the Bundesliga. But it would not be until the 1965-66 season that they earned promotion to the new top flight.

The 1970s would turn out to be the golden era of Gladbach. All five of the club’s Bundesliga titles came during this decade, as well as a DFB-Pokal win, two UEFA Cup titles, and a runner-up performance in the European Cup (and the subsequent Intercontinental Cup).

Ever since, it’s been slim pickings for the club. Only the 1995 DFB-Pokal and 2008 2. Bundesliga trophies come from the past 40+ decades.

But they have reached the final 16 in Champions League and Europa League in recent years, and have played all but one season in the top flight since 2001.

Borussia MönchengladbachNews

