Rob Phillips is a commentator and reporter for the BBC Radio Wales, and the preeminent radio voice for soccer in Wales. With a 40-year plus career in journalism and broadcasting, Phillips has called many of Wrexham’s games this season as the club secured promotion back to the Football League. Phillips talks to World Soccer Talk about the historic season for Wrexham, the impact Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have had on the club and the community and what the club’s outlook is for next season and beyond.

Phillips keys in on how Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds have galvanized the community, other clubs that Rob and Ryan considered buying instead of Wrexham, what Rob & Ryan have done at Wrexham that Vincent Tan and the American hedge-fund owners were unable to do at Cardiff and Swansea, why Wrexham has been the perfect takeover, how many clubs have been promoted consecutively from the National League to League Two and to League One, the beauty of promotion and relegation, and whether Wrexham can make it all the way to the Premier League.

Rob Phillips on the mania of Wrexham AFC

