In this episode, we discuss the pros and cons of Messi’s magical run in Major League Soccer, as well as catching listeners up on where we’ve been. That’s just the start of the conversation as we also chat about the wonders of British motorway service stations, whether the Messi effect has been able to impact mainstream media, what the Messi effect is like in the United Kingdom, what the biggest benefit is of all after Messi’s arrival in the United States of America.

Other tidbits discussed are NBC’s new Premier League set, what their coverage is lacking, whether Super Clubs in MLS are a good thing or not, your thoughts on ESPN’s coverage of soccer, criticism for ESPN’s inability to take advantage of a golden opportunity, and what we’ve enjoyed about this Premier League season so far.

Listen to the Messi League Soccer episode

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices & Android devices).