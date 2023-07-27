We dive into several meaty topics such as the impact that Lionel Messi has made on MLS and Leagues Cup, how this Summer of Soccer has been more gruelling than any before it, why the FIFA Women’s World Cup is causing viewers to make a tough choice, whether Inter Miami‘s Messi is having an impact on the Soccer Champions Tour and European friendlies in the United States, how Leagues Cup attendances are doing compared to MLS average attendances, what the 1 million number means for MLS Season Pass subscribers (and what MLS and Apple is not saying). Lastly, what’s going on with the meek penalty kicks during different tournaments that seems to be a trend of late?

We discuss these topics and more.

