A deep dive into whether the popularity of soccer is growing or shrinking in the United States at the same time that the English Premier League has cemented its place as THE soccer league in this country. What can LaLiga, MLS, Serie A, Ligue 1, and the Bundesliga do to catch up with the Premier League? We also discuss how the Premier League is close to surpassing the popularity of the most popular soccer league on US television.

Why hasn’t soccer been able to make an impact on the mainstream? We pinpoint what is missing to make the sport more popular in this country, and what that means for the future of soccer in the United States with the 2026 World Cup around the corner.

In addition to these topics, we share what the consensus is about Apple’s deal with Major League Soccer from key executives in the sport at the Soccerex Miami conference.

As the Premier League continues to grow in popularity, does this hurt or help the popularity of the different national teams among soccer fans in the United States?

Soccer growing or shrinking? Listen to the latest episode

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments, and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk), or via Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).