This episode of the World Soccer Talk Podcast, featuring an interview with Archie Rhind-Tutt, is presented by Sling.

Bundesliga fans in the United States will be familiar with Archie Rhind-Tutt. He is the pitchside reporter and analyst for ESPN’s coverage of the Bundesliga. What makes him stand out among other analysts is his relationship with the players and coaches in the Bundesliga. In particular, he holds a special back-and-forth with Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic. He also had a good relationship with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Rhind-Tutt is an Englishman, and he is a Fulham supporter to boot. However, he fell in love with the German sport on a school trip. After growing closer to the Bundesliga, he found himself watching the league more and more. He credits that to the passion of the fans and the general environment of the Bundesliga with its community feel.

The reporter joins the World Soccer Talk podcast to talk about what makes the Bundesliga special. Plus, he reveals why he has this calm feel and what that allows him to do as an analyst and pitchside reporter. Finally, he discusses whether or not he could bring this demeanor to the Premier League, which is much more traditional and straightforward in its coverage.

Archie Rhind-Tutt interview

Listen to this episode below:

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk) or Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.