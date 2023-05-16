Paramount+ has revealed a new docuseries about the UEFA Champions League. Destination: European Nights follows Spanish soccer journalist Guillem Balague throughout the current season as he reports on the prestigious competition. Balague also currently works as an analyst for CBS Sports during their coverage of the Champions League.

The five-part docuseries starts at the group stage of the tournament in September. Balague begins his journey reporting from Celtic’s historic stadium in Scotland for their much-anticipated matchup with Real Madrid. The reporter then travels tens of thousands of miles, zigzagging across Europe during the competition. He checks in at stadiums, pubs and even the homes of fans.

Balague explores cities to grasp select team cultures

The unique view inside the competition doesn’t, however, just highlight match results. Balague takes an in-depth look into the culture surrounding supporters of the teams and their cities. Glasgow, Marseille, Milan, and Haifa are just a few of the cities that the reporter explores during the docuseries.

In the official trailer for Destination: European Nights, Balague emphasizes how the series affected how he will remember the 2023/23 Champions League season. He claims that he may not remember the exact scores of the matches, but he will certainly remember his experiences with fans and the atmosphere inside the stadiums.

Paramount+ docuseries debuts just before Champions League Final

The first four episodes of the docuseries will debut exclusively in the United States on Tuesday, June 6th. This will lead up to the Champions League Final being played on June 10th. The final episode of the five-part series is then set to be released within a few weeks following the matchup in Istanbul.

Destination: European Nights is the latest soccer documentary series in the streaming service’s Stories from the Beautiful game collection. They have also produced The Only, Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, and Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story. Paramount+ will release another soccer doc later this year as well.