Reports linking Xabi Alonso to Bayern Munich to replace Thomas Tuchel would wait until the end of the season. The Spaniard is flying with Bayer Leverkusen, and he can still win a treble of trophies this season with the German side. However, if Bayern Munich wants to part ways with Thomas Tuchel promptly, two high-profile managers are readily available.

New rumors suggest Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are two potential managers that could step in for Tuchel at least on an interim basis. Neither manager has led a team over recent seasons. Zidane’s contract with Real Madrid expired at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, which was a trophyless season for Real Madrid. Solskjaer only made it partially through the 2021/22 campaign with Manchester United, which was supposed to be a massive campaign for the club. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at the beginning of the season led to immense expectations. United floundered in Solskjaer’s third full season at Old Trafford.

What Zidane and Solskjaer have that can benefit Bayern is that they both brought early success as interim managers. When Zidane first arrived at Real Madrid in January 2016, he rattled off three Champions League triumphs in a row. Granted, that Real Madrid side was one of the strongest in the club’s illustrious history.

Solskjaer was simply a caretaker manager before United stunned PSG in the Champions League round of 16. In his first full season as United boss, Solskjaer finished third in the Premier League while also reaching the semifinals of the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League. Bayern has higher expectations than those finishes. However, the German squad is also far stronger than what Solskjaer had at his disposal in England.

Mounting pressure on Tuchel

Bayern Munich has maintained its persistence in retaining Tuchel through at least the end of the campaign. Sacking Tuchel would not only be costly. There is no guarantee that bringing on a new manager would yield the immediate results that Bayern covets. Other midseason signings across Europe this campaign have led to more issues for clubs. Napoli sacked manager Rudi Garcia before his replacement, Walter Mazzarri, earned the sack. Mainz sacked Jan Siewert after initially naming the German its permanent head coach.

At this point, though, Bayern has nothing to lose. It is already out of the DFB-Pokal. The Bundesliga is out of reach. Bayern now trails Bayer Leverkusen by eight points with 12 games to go. That is not an insurmountable lead, but Bayer Leverkusen is yet to lose a game across all competitions this season.

Bayern targets Zidane permanently, Solskjaer temporarily

If Tuchel fails to deliver silverware for Bayern, he is likely to be relieved of his duties as boss. Zidane would be available as the coach, but he would be in the running against Xabi Alonso. Granted, Xabi Alonso also has links to the Real Madrid and Liverpool jobs if those open up at the end of the campaign. Bayern Munich will at least have options if Alonso opts to leave Germany entirely.

