Bayern Munich may not look far this summer, as Xabi Alonso would be a natural replacement for Thomas Tuchel if the German giant parts ways with the coach. Tuchel is under mounting pressure with Bayern due to a noted lack of form. Currently, Bayern Munich is second in the Bundesliga table. However, it is a massive eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen after back-to-back losses. The first of those was a 3-0 loss in Leverkusen that provided Xabi Alonso’s side an inside track to its first-ever Bundesliga title.

By comparison, Thomas Tuchel has Bayern Munich on the cusp of its first trophyless season since the 2011/12 campaign. That year, Jupp Heynckes led Bayern to runner-up finishes in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League. While second is on the cards for Bayern in the 2023/24 campaign, the other competitions do not look as promising. For example, Bayern is already out of the DFB-Pokal after losing to Saarbrucken in the German third tier. That is Bayern’s third second-round exit in the last in the last four editions of the German Cup. Then, in the UEFA Champions League, Bayern faces an uphill battle against Lazio after losing 1-0 in Rome.

Therefore, rumors putting Tuchel under the microscope are not necessarily surprising. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has said Tuchel is going to remain in his position. However, The Athletic reports Bayern is plotting a move for Xabi Alonso in the summer barring a miraculous turnaround to Bayern’s season. Bayern is keeping tabs on Hansi Flick to come in as an emergency replacement if results continue to worsen. Yet, Alonso remains the target for a permanent takeover at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich would wait until summer for Xabi Alonso

There is no prospect of plucking Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen in the midst of a historic campaign at the BayArena. Bayer Leverkusen has been arguably the most in-form team in Europe this season, as it remains in contention to win the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Europa League. It has won each of the latter two competitions once before. Remarkably, Bayer Leverkusen is one of two top-tier sides still in the German Cup. The other is Borussia Monchengladbach, which has a replay against the team from the third tier that defeated Bayern Munich.

Even though Xabi Alonso’s contract with Bayer Leverkusen extends through the 2025/26 campaign, all signs point to the Spaniard moving to a different club. Real Madrid, Liverpool and now Bayern Munich are courting Alonso because of his success with Leverkusen. Last season, Xabi Alonso took over when the club was in the relegation zone. He guided the team to a sixth-place finish. This season, Bayer Leverkusen is undefeated in all competitions. Moreover, Bayer Leverkusen has won 28 games and drawn just four. No team has ever gone an entire Bundesliga season without a loss. The closest was Bayern Munich in 2013/14, which made it to matchday 28 without a loss.

A potential return to Munich

If Xabi Alonso joins Bayern Munich in the summer, it would complete a return to where he spent three seasons. He won three Bundesliga titles and one DFB-Pokal in his stint as a player at Bayern.

