The internal dynamics of Bayern Munich have suddenly gone into a tailspin under Thomas Tuchel, which is nothing short of shocking.

Reports suggest that key players like Kimmich and Goretzka, alongside de Ligt, are losing trust in coach Thomas Tuchel. The players are now seriously considering leaving the club due to the escalating scenario. They are understandably unhappy after Tuchel decided to sit de Ligt out of the Bundesliga derby against Bayer Leverkusen. But the manager insisted that his players, regardless of past performances, are not ranked or classified in any way.

Unfortunately, it appears that Tuchel’s comment has gone unheard. De Ligt and his teammates have expressed discontent with the manager’s tactics and leadership. Even while the dissatisfaction is on the rise, his only confidant is goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

In these uncertain times, his steadfast trust in the coach shines like a light of hope. But Neuer’s allegiance may not be enough to save the day when much of the team is doubting Tuchel’s leadership.

Tuchel slammed by Bayern greats

A pivotal choice now lies before the Bayern Munich board. They have a choice: stick with Tuchel and risk losing important players. The other one is to get rid of him and keep the team together. They may have to completely restock the roster if they want to hold on to the German.

Uncertainty shrouds Bayern Munich’s future as a “players vs. coach” scenario looms, casting a shadow until the summer transfer window. Criticism of Tuchel in recent days reflects strain in the Bundesliga, as per SPORT.

Lothar Matthaus, a legendary player for the Bavarians, expressed his disapproval of the coach’s starting lineup in the team’s 3-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

“I was very surprised that Bayern did not rely on the stars with Bavarian DNA in the matches. If I were Tuchel, I would have trusted De Ligt, Kimmich, and Müller, especially against Leverkusen. But no, Bayern has been playing with a back four for a year, and when the team needs security the most, it switches to a back three.”

Two choices to replace Tuchel

As a result, to get them through to the summer, the Allianz Arena side is thinking about signing Hansi Flick or Joachim Löw temporarily. They both possess extensive knowledge of FC Bayern’s player and staff rosters, according to 90min DE.

Christian Falk, a journalist with Sky Germany, even corroborated the fact. He elaborated by saying that Uli Hoeness, a board member of Bayern, and the coach had a serious discussion in the last few days.

Since the German national team fired him last autumn, Flick has remained jobless. During his tenure at Bayern, the 58-year-old coach accumulated substantial victories. He guided the Munich powerhouse to two German championships and one UEFA Champions League victory.

In the meanwhile, Joachim Löw’s tenure as coach of Die Mannschaft from 2006 until 2021 is widely known among German fans. During much of his tenure, he presided over the country’s excellent team, which won the World Cup for the first time as a united country.

PHOTOS: IMAGO