Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has signed a new contract keeping him in the position until June 2025.

It was discussed and confirmed informally by the Blaugrana board, although progress was slow.

However, now everything is set in stone and made public. His previous contract was to expire in the summer of 2024.

After some back-and-forth over the summer, however, the parties were able to settle on a new extension. This new agreement will run through June 2025 and include an option for an additional year.

Any future La Liga or UEFA Champions League titles will immediately activate this clause.

Journalist reveals Xavi has doubled his salary at Barcelona

RAC1’s Marta Ramon has come up with further facts regarding the new arrangement now that the contract renewal is official. Xavi‘s new contract significantly increases his wage, increasing it by 100 percent compared to his previous salary.

Considering the club’s financial issues, the manager did indeed agree to a salary of only $4.5 million per season when he joined. The new contract raises his annual salary to about $8.5 million, and the staff’s from $1.6 million to $4.5 million.

Xavi’s compensation is still lower than that of managers at top European teams, despite the increase. The former midfielder’s salary is lower than that of Ronald Koeman, who earned $9.6 million annually at the Camp Nou.

Spaniard has impressed enough to earn new deal

A number of players and staff members, including club’s president Joan Laporta, have expressed their satisfaction with the 43-year-old’s performance as manager thus far. More importantly, they have shown that they always intended for him to stay.

The Spaniard has previously delayed the inevitable by claiming he wouldn’t sign an extension unless Barcelona won La Liga. Then, the Catalan giants won the Spanish league title under his leadership after a three-year drought.

In addition, he masterminded a 3-1 victory against Real Madrid in the finals of the Spanish Super Cup, another trophy they now proudly display. After two consecutive eliminations from the UEFA Champions League, Xavi’s next objective is to lead the team to a more successful performance in the tournament.

Photo credit: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT