Here are all of the details of where you can watch FC Dallas vs Inter Miami on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO FC Dallas vs Inter Miami WHAT Club Friendly WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Monday, January 22, 2024 WHERE MLSsoccer.com FREE WATCH NOW

The Burn’s president Dan Hunt said: “We’re looking forward to playing in the Cotton Bowl and welcoming Inter Miami to the iconic stadium that served as our franchise’s original home. This is a great way to kick off 2024 and get the DFW market excited about our players and the upcoming MLS season.”

Chris Henderson, Inter Miami’s sporting director, added: “We are pleased to be able to play in a historic venue like the Cotton Bowl as part of our 2024 preseason preparations. This match against FC Dallas will provide us with a great test against MLS opposition ahead of our fifth season for Inter Miami. We’re looking forward to making this our most memorable campaign yet.”

Additionally, this game marks the team’s return to the Cotton Bowl after a 12-year absence.

When FC Dallas first formed in 1996 as the Dallas Burn, they played their home games at the Cotton Bowl. The arena hosted Dallas games from 1996 through the 2002 Major League Soccer season and again in 2004. The next year, they relocated to Toyota Stadium in Texas, after already playing there for part of the 2005 season.

Photo credit: Imago