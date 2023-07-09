The 2023 Women’s World Cup is almost here! If you’re just tuning back in to the women’s game for the big tournament, here’s the rundown on when and where the action is taking place.
This year’s competition is co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This makes it the first Women’s World Cup hosted by more than one nation. In addition, it is the first senior World Cup (men’s or women’s) hosted by more than one confederation. Australia is a member of the Asian Football Confederation, while New Zealand plays in Oceania.
Other notable firsts about the tournament include that the Women’s World Cup has never been hosted in the Southern Hemisphere before. Neither nation has hosted a senior FIFA tournament of any kind to date, either. It’s also the first time a nation in Oceania is hosting a senior FIFA event, too.
Set your alarms
The far-flung location of the hosts means some odd kickoff times are in store for US viewers.
Game times range from 1:00 AM ET all the way to 10:30 PM ET. That means, for some games, the date on the calendar will be different in the US and at the stadium depending on where you are.
There’s actually a wide array of individual kickoff times (all US ET):
1:00 AM
2:00 AM
3:00 AM
3:30 AM
4:00 AM
4:30 AM
5:30 AM
6:00 AM
7:00 AM
8:00 AM
9:00 PM
10:00 PM
10:30 PM
In English, you can find matches on FOX Sports, with every game on either your local FOX channel or FS1. With your TV provider login credentials, you can watch games on the go on the FOX Sports app. Spanish coverage will air on Telemundo or Universo, with every game streaming on Peacock.

Our Pick:Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling all carry the networks showing the games as well.
For full listings over every game, visit our Women’s World Cup schedule page.
Guide to World Cup 2023
Photo: Imago
