Who has the most Women’s World Cup titles? There’s a very exclusive club of nations who have won the most prestigious prize in the women’s game.

There have been eight officially recognized Women’s World Cup tournaments staged to date, and only four nations have lifted the trophy.

If you live in the United States, and also not under a rock, you probably know who one of those nations is. Anyone who was old enough to remember from 1999 onward will surely recall the national hype when the United States women won the ’99, 2015, and 2019 tournaments.

The USA also captured the very first Women’s World Cup in 1991. The grand total of four puts the US at the top of the pile in terms of overall championships. In addition, the USA have also never finished worse than third place in any World Cup.

Germany are the only other team to have won the competition more than once. They triumphed in back-to-back tournaments in 2003 and 2007.

Norway (1995) and Japan (2011) each have one title. And that’s it. No other nation has captured the ultimate honor in women’s soccer. Interestingly, of the four winners, only Germany would be considered a traditional power on the men’s side. Unsurprisingly, they are the only nation who has won both a men’s and women’s World Cup.

Most Women’s World Cup Titles

Team Titles Runners-up Third Place USA 1991, 1999, 2015, 2019 2011 1995, 2003, 2007 Germany 2003, 2007 1995 — Norway 1995 1991 — Japan 2011 2015 — Sweden — 2003 1991, 2011, 2019 Brazil — 2007 1999 China — 1999 — Netherlands — 2019 — England — — 2015

Outside of the winners, Sweden is the most decorated team in Women’s World Cup history. They’ve finished as runner-up once, and in third place on three occasions. Eight different nations have appeared in the final over the years.

The 2023 edition of the tournament brings with it an expanded field of 32 nations. And as women’s football around the world has improved, so have the number of challengers for the crown. This could be the year that a newcomer bursts onto the stage and claims the ultimate prize.

Photo: Imago