United States men’s national team star Yunus Musah may be on the move this summer. The talented midfielder is reportedly a possible target for West Ham. Musah currently plays for Spanish side Valencia after departing the Arsenal youth ranks in 2019.

West Ham are almost certain to part ways with its captain Declan Rice. The superstar looks likely to join Arsenal this summer in a deal that could reach up to $130 million. Rice is widely regarded as one of the top central midfielders in the world at the moment. Other clubs, such as Bayern Munich and Manchester United, have been interested in the English international as well. However, it seems as if Rice has his eyes on the Gunners.

Should Rice depart east London, the club will have a major hole to fill. Rice has been a mainstay in the senior team since rising through the team ranks in 2017. In fact, the dynamic defensive midfielder has averaged 35 Premier League appearances each year over the last five seasons.

Valencia reportedly demanding fee

Although they will likely lose Rice, West Ham would then receive a ton of money to spend on reinforcements. According to Revelo, Valencia would be willing to sell Yunus Musah to West Ham for around $26 million. While not pocket change, this fee would only be a small fraction of the fee that the Hammers will receive for Rice. This would leave the club will plenty of money to spend on other targets.

Much like Rice, Musah has also gained incredible experience in a relatively short amount of time. The USMNT midfielder has already racked up over 100 total senior appearances for the Spanish side.

Yunus Musah has ties with England, but not West Ham

Musah has history in England as well. He moved to London at the age of nine to sign with Arsenal. The youngster then spent seven years in England and even initially represented the Three Lions youth setup before switching allegiance to the U.S. Along with Musah, West Ham has also been linked with Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

