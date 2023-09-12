Danish sportswear brand ‘hummel’ revealed some interesting news regarding Bundesliga side Werder Bremen. According to the company, Bremen’s 2023/24 home jersey has become the club’s best-selling shirt in the last decade. Hummel only just signed a six-year deal to produce Bremen’s jerseys earlier this summer. The brand previously partnered with the German club between 1976 and 1978.

“We are incredibly proud of the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve received for the new jersey,” Hummel CEO Allan Vad Nielsen said in a recent press release. “Experiencing the excitement from the club’s devoted fans has been truly fantastic, and we couldn’t have asked for a better return to this amazing club.”

“As with any new club partnership, there’s always a bit of nervous anticipation before the first jersey launch,” continued Vad Nielsen. “However, there’s no doubt that the fans love the jersey as much as we do. The fact that it has become the best-selling jersey in the last 10 years is not only icing on the cake but also a fantastic way to kick off our collaboration with one of Germany’s most storied football clubs.”

Home Bremen jerseys are currently sold out

Hummel’s design of the current Bremen kit drew inspiration from the brand’s Danish roots. The 2023/24 home shirts are strikingly similar to Denmark’s shirt during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. The base colors, however, are changed from Denmark’s red to the green that Bremen typically wears.

The demand for the new hummel/Bremen jersey has truly been remarkable. In fact, the shirt was sold out at the club’s fan shop during their opening Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich. The jersey is also currently out of stock at the online store as well. Nevertheless, hummel has declared that more Bremen jerseys will be available to purchase in October.

Historic club back where they belong in Bundesliga

Bremen’s popularity is rebounding after the club gained promotion back to the Bundesliga in the summer of 2022. The team previously finished 13th in the top-flight table last season and currently sits 11th after the first three matches of the current campaign. Both the brand and club have opted not to release the official sales figures.

PHOTO: IMAGO & Nordphoto