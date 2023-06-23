United States men’s national team winger Tim Weah is reportedly close to joining Juventus this summer. The 23-year-old American has been with French side Lille since 2019. Juve and Lille are close to agreeing a transfer for the player in a deal worth around $13 million.

According to Sky Italy, Weah has already agreed personal terms with the Old Lady. The fresh contract keeps the American in northern Italy until the summer of 2028. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano is also claiming that the move is practically all set to be completed soon.

A key figure at Lille after slow start

After playing in the New York Red Bulls academy, Weah joined Paris Saint-Germain’s youth setup at the age of 14. The American made just six total appearances for the PSG senior team before going out on loan to Celtic in 2019. Following the short-term move, Weah then made the permanent transfer to Lille.

The USMNT star’s freshman season with the Mastiffs, however, didn’t exactly go as planned. Weah suffered two significant hamstring injuries during the 2019/20 campaign. These setbacks forced the player to only make three total appearances in his first season with Lille. Nevertheless, Weah then became a mainstay in the team over the last three campaigns in France. That helped Weah establish himself at international level, too. He scored for the USMNT at the World Cup against Wales.

Weah seems to be good fit for Juventus

Weah appears to be a solid fit for the Italian outfit. Club manager Max Allegri likes versatile wide players that can play as wing-backs as well as further forward up front. The American certainly fits in this category. Weah featured at both full-back positions and out on the right flank for Lille last season.

The winger could join fellow USMNT star Weston McKennie at Juve. McKennie is currently under contract with the Italian giants until 2025. However, Allegri supposedly doesn’t have the midfielder in his plans at the club and he will most likely leave Juve this summer.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia Mex-Sport