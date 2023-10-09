Just days after parting ways with DC United, Birmingham City targets manager Wayne Rooney to fill a new coaching vacancy. On Monday morning, Birmingham City sacked John Eustace. The shock move comes after two wins in the Championship for Birmingham. The St. Andrews’ club sits sixth in the current table, which is above where many analysts thought they would be at this stage in the season.

In its statement on Monday, Birmingham City said appointing a new manager comes from the desire for a winning mentality and ambition. The club recognized that Eustace brought stability during a more tumultuous time for the club. Now, the club wants to take a step further. It did so without naming a direct replacement.

“A new First Team Manager will be announced in the coming days who will be responsible for creating an identity and clear ‘no fear’ playing style that all Birmingham City teams will adopt and embrace,” the club stated.

The likely front-runner according to a litany of sources is Rooney. The Manchester United icon has already held talks with Birmingham City to take over the role.

Rooney returns to the Championship with Birmingham City

Rooney has experience coaching in the Championship. Still, his last stint in England as a manager was with Derby County. Hindered by a points deduction out of his control, Rooney oversaw Derby’s relegation in the 2021/22 season. Derby picked up a total of 21 points in deductions. The club’s record in the 2021/22 season was strong enough to finish 17th.

Regardless, BCFC’s move to replace Eustace with Rooney is a gamble. Rooney earned credit for the way he handled the situation at Derby. However, he has yet to prove that he can take a club to the next level. With DC United, Wayne Rooney’s only full season did not yield a playoff berth. It was an improvement on a dismal 2022 season, but still a struggle for the club.

Rooney has been adamant about his goal to return to Europe as a manager. The Championship is a natural step. For Eustace, he is among the leaders for the vacant Rangers job.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire